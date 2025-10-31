Viatris celebrates 25 years of advancing cardiovascular health in Vietnam

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, with over 75 per cent of deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Statistics show that approximately 30 per cent of Vietnamese adults suffer from dyslipidemia – one of the main risk factors for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, leading to serious events such as heart attack and stroke.

In this context, statins, which are cholesterol synthesis inhibitors, have been proven to significantly reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death across a broad spectrum of patients with risk factors such as dyslipidemia and type two diabetes, as well as patients suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, such as chronic coronary disease, acute coronary syndrome, and stroke. Therefore, statins, particularly high-intensity statins, have become the foundation treatment in the global strategy for managing lipid disorders and improving cardiovascular outcomes worldwide .

Affirming the revolutionary importance of this group of drugs, Chau Ngoc Hoa, vice president of the Vietnam National Heart Association, said, “In medical history, if penicillin initiated the revolution against infectious diseases, then statins represent the second revolution, this time, against atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases, saving millions of lives since they were introduced for clinical use in the late 1980s.”

Among statins, atorvastatin is a high-intensity statin that has been a trusted partner for healthcare professionals over the past 25 years. To commemorate this significant milestone, Viatris has organised a series of scientific events to honour the journey of accompanying patients, while also reaffirming its commitment to continue standing alongside healthcare experts in the goal of reducing cardiovascular disease burden and improving public health in Vietnam.

The highlight of the series was an in-depth scientific conference titled "Atorvastatin: 25 Years Advancing Cardiovascular Health – Striving For A Stronger Tomorrow", co-hosted with the Vietnam National Heart Association in July. The event drew over 400 leading healthcare professionals from the fields of cardiology, endocrinology, stroke, and nephrology in the southern region. There, experts reflected on the role of atorvastatin throughout its journey in protecting patients, from primary to secondary prevention.

Speaking at the conference, Truong Quang Binh, president of the Vietnam Atherosclerosis Society, stated, "With extensive clinical evidence, atorvastatin has proven effective in preventing cardiovascular events across a wide range of patient populations, and has consistently accompanied us in protecting community cardiovascular health."

Not only focusing on professional expertise, Viatris has also continued to spread positive messages to the community. The company organised the internal "Don't Miss A Beat" seminar for all employees to celebrate World Heart Day 2025 in September, and accompanying the "25 Years of Steadfast Commitment – ​​For A Century Elevating Vietnam Cardiovascular Health" running event held by the Vietnam Community Project Board in October.

These activities aimed to emphasise the importance of prevention and health education for the public, thereby contributing to the development of a sustainable preventive cardiovascular care ecosystem.

"Viatris is proud to be one of the pioneers bringing high-quality statins to Vietnamese patients for the past 25 years. We are committed to continuing our partnership with healthcare professionals in raising awareness about cardiovascular health in the community, for a healthier Vietnam," added Radhika Bhalla, head of Viatris Vietnam and Asia Alliance Markets, on the company's goals and development strategy.

With its extensive scientific expertise, a diverse portfolio of medicines, and a widespread global supply chain, Viatris is confident in continuously improving access for Vietnamese patients and contributing to the protection of cardiovascular health in particular and the control of non-communicable diseases in general.

