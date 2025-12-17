Corporate

VNPAY services receive the highest-level PCI DSS international security certificates for six consecutive years

December 17, 2025 | 23:47
(0) user say
VNPAY has secured the highest-level Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, reinforcing its commitment to global payment security standards.

On December 16, VNPAY was granted the PCI DSS 4.0.1 certification by international assessment organisation Control Case for six services, including Cloud, Payment Gateway, SmartPOS, VNTAP-HCE, Tap to Phone, and PhonePOS. The services met all 12 core security requirements under the global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, as issued by the PCI Security Standards Council.

VNPAY has earned the highest-level PCI DSS certification since 2020, for six straight years, keeping pace with ongoing updates to the standard. To maintain this certification, VNPAY’s services must comply with 12 principles, meet more than 250 stringent requirements on information security and data management, and fully satisfy six security goals in line with PCI DSS standards: Build and maintain a secure network; Protect cardholder data; Maintain a vulnerability management programme; Implement strong access control measures; Regularly monitor and test networks; and maintain an information security policy.

Tran Manh Cuong, deputy CEO of VNPAY, said, “The attainment of the highest-level PCI DSS 4.0.1 certification demonstrates VNPAY’s long-term commitment to building and maintaining security systems in line with international standards. VNPAY will continue to improve and enhance its security standards with a view to maximising customer data protection and contributing to a safe and sustainable digital payment ecosystem.”

VNPAY services achieve the highest-level PCI DSS international security certificates for six consecutive years
Tran Manh Cuong (left), deputy CEO of VNPAY, receives the PCI DSS 4.0.1 Level 1 certificate.

The PCI DSS certificate is a mandatory information security standard for all businesses that store, process, or transmit payment card data. The standard is managed by five international payment organisations, namely Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB.

PCI DSS 4.0.1 is a security standard encompassing a rigorous and stringent set of requirements to ensure the protection of cardholder data throughout the storage, processing, and transmission through technical, procedural, and human control measures.

VNPAY services achieve the highest-level PCI DSS international security certificates for six consecutive years
Suresh Kumar Dadlani, chairman and director of Control Case, awarded the PCI DSS 4.0.1 Level 1 international security certificate to VNPAY.

VNPAY Cloud provides cloud computing and AI services for large enterprises, financial partners, banks, and fintechs. In line with the future development trend of cloud models, the company is focusing on developing its cloud services as software-as-a-service products, allowing businesses to easily reach their customers, expand the digital ecosystem, and meet rapidly growing needs.

VNPAY SmartPOS is a comprehensive payment solution enabling businesses to deploy various payment methods easily. The devices have built-in features including card payment, VNPAY-QR code payment, invoice printing, and barcode scanning, thereby making payment flexible and fast.

SmartPOS integrates features includingcard payment, VNPAY-QR code payment, invoice printing, and barcode scanning.

VCB Tap to Phone is a tap to pay solution on smartphones, transforming any NFC-enabled Android smartphones into Visa’s contactless POS devices or enabling payments on other smartphones integrated with cards with just a few steps. With VCB Tap to Phone, businesses can process transactions by tapping into smartphones rather than using traditional POS devices. The service offers convenience and flexibility in payment while reducing investment costs for businesses.

VNPAY PhonePOS turns a phone into a point of sale. With an Android phone with NFC support, any point of sale can accept international cards quickly, conveniently, and safely. This marks a strategic step in VNPAY’s journey to complete its cashless payment ecosystem and underscores its commitment to supporting partners in effective digital transformation at the point of sale.

VNTAP (Tap2Pay) is an advanced card payment technology integrated into the VNPAY app. Card information is tokenised on the application, turning Android phones into cards with touch payment technology. It enables customers to make payments anytime, anywhere at NFC-enabled POS terminals without a physical card. VNTAP delivers a simple, seamless, and secure experience in line with digital technology trends.

VNPAY services achieve the highest-level PCI DSS international security certificates for six consecutive years
Receiving the highest PCI DSS certification for six consecutive years is a significant milestone in VNPAY's journey to improve security standards.

The VNPAY Payment Gateway is an intermediary gateway connecting businesses with banks. Customers can use bank cards/accounts, QR Pay/VNPAY-QR features built into 40 mobile banking applications, the VNPAY app, and over 15 e-wallets to pay for transactions. There are over 450,000 VNPAY-QR payment acceptance points using TLS 1.2 encryption with strong encryption algorithms.

VNPAY PhonePOS empowers small merchants to accept international card payments and serve foreign customers VNPAY PhonePOS empowers small merchants to accept international card payments and serve foreign customers

VNPAY PhonePOS empowers small businesses to accept international cards using just a smartphone.
VNPAY clinches two titles at the 2025 ABF FinTech Awards VNPAY clinches two titles at the 2025 ABF FinTech Awards

VNPAY was honoured with two gongs at the 2025 Asia Banking & Finance (ABF) FinTech Awards, underscoring the company's efforts to drive technological innovation and refine its comprehensive digital ecosystem strategy.
VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

Tran Tri Manh, chairman of the Board of Directors of VNPAY, was honoured as one of the Top 10 Outstanding Vietnamese Entrepreneurs at Vietnam New Economy Forum in Hanoi on October 2.

By Thanh Van

VNPAY security standards VNPAY PhonePOS VNPAY Cloud PCI DSS

