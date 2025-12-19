Corporate

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

December 19, 2025 | 20:24
(0) user say
The companies will showcase a new combined infotainment and advanced driver-assistance system controller at the 2026 tech expo.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- aiMotive, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence and automated driving software, in collaboration with LG, will introduce a next-generation High-Performing Computing (HPC) Lite platform at CES 2026. Designed to support advanced driver assistance and in-vehicle experiences, the platform integrates LG's In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in a single controller. aiMotive and LG have been working together on the new HPC platform since May of this year.

The HPC platform acts as a central processing unit for the vehicle, consolidating multiple functions into LG's HPC Electronic Control Unit (ECU). The ECU features aiMotive's aiDrive software solution.

The integrated aiDrive solution supports Level 2+ automated navigation-assisted driving on highways and eligible secondary roads, leveraging a multi-camera, multi-radar setup, without the use of HD maps. The system recognizes traffic lights, stops the vehicle at stop lines, and autonomously adjusts vehicle speed in response to highway speed limits. It also intelligently executes overtaking maneuvers and yields to vehicles from behind when changing lanes or merging.

By integrating IVI and ADAS functionalities into a single controller, HPC Lite is designed to reduce hardware complexity and component count. Its architecture enables efficient data processing and communication between domains, supporting responsive system behavior and streamlined vehicle system design.

Another key feature of the platform is an advanced Human-Machine Interface (HMI) optimized for next-generation automotive displays. In addition to the convenience of a unified digital cockpit incorporating the instrument cluster and Center Information Display (CID), LG's HMI offers the ADAS Confident View, which helps the driver maintain focus on the road by providing intuitive 3D and 2D graphics of the vehicle's surroundings.

The refined user interface and user experience enable drivers and passengers to easily access a wide range of information, from critical ADAS alerts, such as distance to the vehicle ahead and lane departure warnings, to real-time traffic-based route suggestions.

At CES 2026 (January 6-9 in Las Vegas), aiMotive and LG will introduce the HPC Lite platform. Able to efficiently manage the complex functions of next-generation vehicles, the platform is expected to become a core technology for the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) era.

"Our expertise in AI-powered software and deep understanding of the automotive ecosystem enable us to deliver scalable and reliable solutions for automated driving," said Gábor Pongrácz, SVP of aiDrive. "We are proud to be partnering with LG, and to contribute our technology to a platform that will make driving safer and more intelligent."

"This next-gen solution developed together with aiMotive reflects our continued focus on integrated IVI and ADAS technologies," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle Solution Company. "The platform supports the development of SDV and aligns with our strategy to deliver flexible, high-performance automotive solutions."

For more information about LG, visit: www.LG.com/global/mobility

For more information about aiMotive, visit: www.aimotive.com

By PR Newswire

aiMotive

Tag:
aiMotive LG Advanced artificial intelligence Automated driving software

