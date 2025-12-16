Empowering Sustainable Data Centers with Smart Infrastructure Solutions

Samir Borkar, Siemens Data Center Vertical Leader, APAC

Data centers are the backbone of our digital world, yet their growing energy consumption and environmental impact demand attention. As sustainability becomes a business imperative, operators face the complex challenge of going green while maintaining world-class performance and efficiency. Siemens, a global leader in technology solutions, offers intelligent infrastructure solutions, with automation at its core, to optimize efficiency, minimize resource consumption, and achieve green objectives.

Data centers are essential, but their environmental footprint is growing. What are the main sustainability challenges today?

Data centers play a central role in our lives, but this comes with a significant environmental cost. The main sustainability challenges are multi-faceted. First, tightening environmental regulations impose stricter standards on energy usage, emissions, and water consumption. Staying ahead of this evolving landscape requires precise monitoring, reporting, and control, which intelligent automation systems provide, ensuring continuous compliance without manual overhead.

Secondly, data centers must maximize operational efficiency in an increasingly competitive market. Balancing sustainability with cost efficiency and high performance is challenging. However, advanced automation, powered by AI and machine learning, turns this challenge into an opportunity. It optimizes energy consumption, predicts maintenance needs, and ensures maximum uptime, thereby reducing both operational expenses (OPEX) and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Finally, many data centers struggle with the complexities and costs of piecemeal sustainability initiatives. Addressing energy, water, waste, and carbon footprint separately, rather than holistically, leads to higher costs and suboptimal results. Our integrated automation platforms, like next-generation Building and Power Management Systems (BMS + EPMS) coupled with Digital Twins, offer a holistic view and control. This enables operators to manage all aspects of their infrastructure cohesively, from power distribution to cooling, optimizing performance across the entire lifecycle.

What are the key attributes and practices of a truly sustainable data center?

Sustainable data centers comprehensively minimize environmental impacts. First and foremost, truly sustainable data centers prioritize energy efficiency and clean energy. They employ advanced, full-lifecycle strategies to radically reduce energy consumption through innovative cooling systems, smart energy management software, and AI-powered controls. For instance, Siemens offers smart cooling optimization solutions and has launched a new offering in data center liquid cooling, where our Climatix automation system and a specialized digital twin enable OEMs to design highly efficient systems. Sustainable data centers also power their operations with renewable energy, seamlessly integrated through intelligent grid management.

Beyond just energy, they are laser-focused on resource efficiency and circular economy principles. This means reducing water usage through advanced cooling, IT, and facilities strategies. It involves designing out waste and pollution from supply chain to end-of-life asset management. Truly green data centers also emphasize the reuse and recycling of everything from waste heat to hardware and water. They see 'waste' as an asset. For example, progressive facilities capture waste heat from servers to provide low-carbon heating to their offices and even surrounding buildings – a perfect example of how integrated automation can manage these complex energy flows efficiently.

The backbone of these practices is advanced digitalization. We're seeing the widespread adoption of Digital Twins for advanced design and simulation, utilizing tools like our BuildingX, SIMARIS Suite, and Simcenter, enabling precise and efficient engineering. In operations, IoT and analytics provide enhanced visibility and control, while AI-driven insights and machine learning are used for optimal performance, predictive maintenance, and even predictive identification and resolution of potential issues. This holistic approach ensures that every aspect of the data center is optimized for sustainability and performance.

Finally, sustainable data centers don't operate in a vacuum—they are synced up with the needs of their local environment and community. They prioritize employee wellbeing, diversity, and inclusion. And they give back through community engagement initiatives while being fully transparent in their ESG reporting.

In summary, a sustainable data center takes a 360-degree view of its environmental and social impact and proactively optimizes for sustainability at every level of design and operations. Leading data centers are showing that this model is not just better for people and the planet, but for business performance as well.

How is the data center industry evolving in Vietnam, and what are its specific sustainability challenges and opportunities?

Vietnam's data center industry is growing rapidly, driven by its expanding digital economy and increasing demand for cloud computing and digital services. However, this growth comes with significant sustainability challenges. One of the main challenges is balancing rapid expansion with environmental responsibility. Data centers in Vietnam face the same global pressures of reducing energy consumption and minimizing their carbon footprint while maintaining high performance and efficiency.

To address these challenges, data center operators in Vietnam are increasingly adopting green technologies and practices. This involves energy-efficient cooling, server virtualization, and renewable energy sources to reduce environmental impact. Additionally, the Vietnamese government actively fosters digitalization through strategic programs such as the National Digital Transformation Program, creating fertile ground for advanced automation and smart infrastructure solutions.

Siemens plays a significant role in empowering sustainable data centers in Vietnam, integrating global expertise and local execution. For example, our local manufacturing facilities in Vietnam for critical power distribution, such as bus duct/busway solutions, enable rapid deployment and compressed delivery timelines. This local capability, combined with our fast-track engineering and standardized modular solutions, ensures that data centers can scale quickly while maintaining the highest quality and reliability.

We provide state-of-the-art technologies for infrastructure, energy management, and automation systems, helping data centers in Vietnam achieve their green objectives. Our commitment to digitalization, AI, and electrification directly supports Vietnam's strategic goals by offering digital design and operations, digital twins for design and simulation, and IoT/analytics for visibility and control. We also integrate AI into Building Management Systems (BMS) and energy management solutions for optimal performance and predictive resolution of potential issues, providing highly efficient, resilient, and scalable power infrastructure solutions, including seamless integration with smart grids.

We are proud to have participated in key data center projects like Viettel IDC Hoa Lac, FPT Data Center, and the National Data Center No.1. This national-security grade project stands as a testament to Siemens' strategy of combining local manufacturing capabilities with mission-critical quality, delivering solutions that meet stringent requirements for speed, quality, and sustainability.

The data center industry is at a critical juncture, with sustainability a top priority. As digital demands continue to grow, it is essential for data centers to embrace a holistic approach to sustainability that encompasses energy efficiency, resource optimization, circular economy principles, and social impact. Siemens' smart infrastructure solutions, backed by a comprehensive sustainability framework and a strong emphasis on automation, are empowering data centers worldwide to achieve their green objectives while maintaining operational excellence and resilience. In Vietnam, where the data center industry is experiencing rapid growth, the adoption of sustainable practices and smart infrastructure solutions is crucial for balancing economic development with environmental responsibility. By partnering with technology leaders like Siemens, data centers in Vietnam and around the globe can unlock the full potential of sustainable digital infrastructure, creating a greener, more efficient, and more resilient future for the industry and the planet.

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam The charitable association Siemens Caring Hands has donated over $34,700 to support disaster relief for communities hit by severe flooding and landslides in Vietnam.

Siemens leads technology transformation towards sustainability in Vietnam Siemens is harnessing advanced digital technologies and AI to drive global sustainability, enhancing efficiency, reducing emissions, and supporting Vietnam's transition towards a smarter, cleaner future.

Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth Business leaders and experts have noted that technology-driven efficiency and green finance will be decisive factors shaping Vietnam's sustainable economic transformation.