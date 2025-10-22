Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Allianz Trade Vietnam Debut: Credit Insurer Tests Local Appetite for Political-Risk Cover

October 22, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
The move implies that export-finance gaps left by domestic banks may now be sizeable enough to justify specialist foreign capital, provided premium pricing reflects sovereign-rating volatility.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2025 - Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific is pleased to announce the opening of its first office in Vietnam. Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, the new office will provide comprehensive trade credit solutions to local exporters, catering to their increasing demand resulting from the country's outperforming exports coupled with steady economic growth projected in coming years.

Vietnam has been a remarkable performer among emerging economies, registering an average growth of around 7% in the three decades leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic, and around 4.8% on average over 2020-2023. A recovery in global trade, especially in consumer electronics, supported Vietnam's manufacturing sector in 2024 which propelled the country's economic growth to 7.1%.

Despite potentially facing higher US tariffs than its ASEAN peers, Vietnam's strengthening position in global trade and global supply chains is expected to continue to underpin broader economic growth in the medium-term, fuelled by exports (especially in the electronics, machinery and footwear sectors) and infrastructure investments. As such, Vietnam is expected to be one of the fastest growing economies in Asia Pacific with projected economic growth of 6.7% in 2025, 6.1% in 2026 and 6.2% in 2027, according to Allianz Research.

Rodrigo Jimenez, Regional CEO at Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific, says, "We are extremely excited to extend our footprint to Vietnam, the thirteenth location in our portfolio. Apart from increasing our investments in India in 2023, Vietnam has long been on our list for expansion. It is a relatively open economy with growth model based on trade; it has transformed into a competitive manufacturing hub in recent years; and it has demonstrated an ongoing shift towards higher value-added sectors. All these justified our move into the country. Indeed, as we witness companies diversifying their supply chains and relocating their operations to Vietnam, we want to be there to serve and guide our customers and to achieve mutual growth amid this ever-changing business environment."

Ly Dao, newly appointed Country Manager for Allianz Trade in Vietnam, adds, "We are genuinely thrilled and energized to establish our new office in Vietnam, a dynamic market full of immense opportunities and growth potential. This expansion reinforces our strong commitment to the Vietnamese market and positions us to better serve our partners and customers. We are dedicated to supporting the trade business here, empowering them to grow with confidence through innovative solutions and tailored support. Together, we look forward to driving sustainable success and building lasting partnerships across Vietnam."

https://www.allianz-trade.com/en_HK.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Allianz Trade Allianz Trade Vietnam PoliticalRisk Cover economic growth

Related Contents

Vietnam should harness AI to boost long-term growth

Vietnam should harness AI to boost long-term growth

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

Vietnam marks date with project bonanza

Vietnam marks date with project bonanza

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram champion Vietnam’s green, sustainable tourism

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram champion Vietnam’s green, sustainable tourism

Investment in energy - foundation for high and sustainable economic growth

Investment in energy - foundation for high and sustainable economic growth

ADB trims Vietnam’s GDP forecast to 6.3 per cent for 2025

ADB trims Vietnam’s GDP forecast to 6.3 per cent for 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

GIT Thailand 2025: Sustainability Standards Aim to Capture Share of USD 366B Global Jewellery Market

GIT Thailand 2025: Sustainability Standards Aim to Capture Share of USD 366B Global Jewellery Market

Emeishan Hosts 10th World Traditional Wushu Championships-Sport or Cultural Preservation Exercise?

Emeishan Hosts 10th World Traditional Wushu Championships-Sport or Cultural Preservation Exercise?

Discover Xinghua: Dual Heritage and Four Seasons Repackage Rural China for Post-Pandemic Visitors

Discover Xinghua: Dual Heritage and Four Seasons Repackage Rural China for Post-Pandemic Visitors

Lee Kum Kee "Unlock 1888 Good Fortune" Draw: Heritage Marketing or Data-Capture Play?

Lee Kum Kee "Unlock 1888 Good Fortune" Draw: Heritage Marketing or Data-Capture Play?

Riverchain Closes US$5M Series A: Invoice Financing for SME Contractors Gains Backing

Riverchain Closes US$5M Series A: Invoice Financing for SME Contractors Gains Backing

Save the Children’s "Journey Around the World" Targets Deep-Rooted Needs-Can Storytelling Remove Structural Barriers?

Save the Children’s "Journey Around the World" Targets Deep-Rooted Needs-Can Storytelling Remove Structural Barriers?

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

Iridium Scores US DOT PNT Contract: Satellite Backup for GPS Takes Shape

Iridium Scores US DOT PNT Contract: Satellite Backup for GPS Takes Shape

Shaw Prize 2025 Ceremony Continues 22-Year Legacy: Science and Innovation Honoured in Hong Kong

Shaw Prize 2025 Ceremony Continues 22-Year Legacy: Science and Innovation Honoured in Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020