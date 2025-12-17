Over 600 BUV graduates meeting quality benchmarks across triple quality assurance levels

At a graduation ceremony held in Ecopark, BUV honoured more than 600 new bachelor’s and master’s graduates. The event, following the university’s April ceremony, took place on its QS 5-star campus – a designation awarded under the QS Stars Rating System, an international benchmarking framework developed by Quacquarelli Symonds to assess university quality worldwide.

The 2025 BUV graduating cohort stands out for consistency, academic depth, and strong research capability

The graduates came from 13 programmes, including Finance awarded by the University of London; Business Management, International Business Management, Marketing Management, Accounting and Finance, Finance and Economics, Game Design and Programming, Contemporary Creative Practice, Computer Science, Events Management, Tourism Management awarded by University of Staffordshire; and International Hospitality Management, Finance, and Economics awarded by BUV.

Around 30 per cent of students graduated with First Class Honours – achieving over 70/100 in all modules across their entire course – a sharp increase compared with the same period last year and on par with the average rate in the UK, according to the UK’s Higher Education Statistics Agency.

Around 20 per cent of BUV graduates continue to pursue postgraduate study at leading institutions worldwide, such as the London School of Economics and Political Science, the University of St Andrews, Monash University, and the University of Sydney – all renowned for their highly selective admissions and rigorous academic standards.

Nearly half of all BUV students secure employment even before formally receiving their degree, joining major companies in Vietnam and abroad, including Vinamilk, Techcombank, MB Bank, Vingroup, Panasonic, YouTube, Boston Consulting Group, KPMG, Ernst & Young (EY), VTV, VNG, Gameloft, Shopee, SSI and others.

Many of these employers are part of the Big 4 in banking and auditing – Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG – or appear in Vietnam’s VNR100 list of leading enterprises.

More than 20 per cent of students choose the entrepreneurial path, developing projects that have been refined over several years. These include Young Vitality – a 'knowledge gym' focused on scientific nutrition, smart exercise, and healthy living – and 204 Production, an agency specialising in photography and video.

Such startups benefit from BUV’s highly applied learning environment, where students are supported through product development, real-world testing and business-model experimentation.

BUV students shine on their graduation day

Speaking at the ceremony, valedictorian Doan Thuy Duong, bachelor of Accounting and Finance, said. "The most valuable thing we gain from BUV goes beyond a British degree – it is a way of thinking, a way of solving problems, and the confidence to step into a highly competitive world. Each of us has our own journey, but we share the same spirit: to keep striving and to create real value."

In his congratulatory message to BUV graduates, Iain Frew, British Ambassador to Vietnam, highlighted the university’s pivotal role in educational cooperation between the two countries – a cornerstone of the UK-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“I believe this year’s graduates will continue to serve as a bridge between the two education systems, bringing the values, knowledge and spirit of ambition gained at BUV to benefit their communities, contribute to Vietnam, and strengthen ties between our two nations,” he said.

The 2025 graduating class highlights BUV’s implementation of a Triple Quality Assurance framework, unique among higher-education institutions in Vietnam.

At the local level, BUV is the only foreign-invested university in Vietnam with institutional quality both internationally accredited and recognised by the Ministry of Education and Training.

At the national level, BUV is the first university in Vietnam and ASEAN to receive full institutional accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, meeting UK and European higher-education standards. At the global level, the university has maintained an overall QS 5-star rating across all key categories for six consecutive years.

BUV’s QS 5-star campus on graduation day

Prof. Raymond Gordon, president and vice-chancellor of BUV, highlighted the value of a British degree earned in Vietnam, saying, “Our graduates enter the labour market with a clear advantage: a UK-standard academic foundation, advanced academic English, and a global mindset – the qualities employers worldwide are seeking.”

Acknowledging the determination and resilience of BUV students undertaking rigorously quality-assured UK programmes, Prof. Phil Allmendinger, pro vice-chancellor (Education) of the University of London, said, “The world today needs graduates like you – those who can think critically, act responsibly and lead with vision.”

The achievements of BUV graduates also underscore the university’s ongoing efforts to elevate higher education standards in Vietnam.

As it works towards recognition among the top universities in Vietnam and the region, and aims for a place in Asia’s top 100, BUV remains focused on its mission of equipping students with knowledge, practical experience and a global mindset through a British education benchmarked against international standards.

Through this approach, the university cultivates graduates who are confident, responsible and prepared to navigate a rapidly evolving world.

