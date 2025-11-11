Vietnam Future Economy Summit to outline strategies for sustainable growth

Vietnam ’s fast-growth story is entering a tougher chapter. Global uncertainty, from US tariff pressure to shifting monetary policies and volatile capital flows, is testing the resilience of the Southeast Asian economy.

Vietnam is pushing forward with administrative reforms, large-scale infrastructure development, and stronger private-sector participation, aiming to move up the global value chain through high-value production. These strategic steps lay the groundwork for the ambition of becoming a high-income nation.

To explore solutions for Vietnam's rapid and sustainable development, the Vietnam Future Economy Summit will be held by Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on November 14. This high-level conference will bring together leading international and domestic captives, CEOs, and experts to address key strategic challenges: how global geo-economic shifts are reshaping trade and capital flows, and the private sector's expanding role as a new growth driver in Vietnam's economy.

With the theme "Cut the Noise, Catch the Signal, Shape the Future", the summit will feature presentations and panel discussions offering insights to help leaders and decision-makers align their strategies with a rapidly evolving global economy shaped by rising protectionism, changes in monetary policies, and the reshaping of global supply chains. These valuable insights will enable participants to identify core trends and envision Vietnam's path towards sustainable growth.

The morning session will explore Vietnam's resilience and competitiveness within the new global trade order. Discussions will cover the resilience of the economy, the competitiveness of Vietnam's private sector, the role of technology, and the qualities required of next-generation leaders.

The afternoon session will focus on investment, centred on two major themes: the impact of FTSE Russell's upgrade of Vietnam's stock market to "emerging market" status in 2026, and the role of an International Financial Centre in attracting capital to the Vietnamese economy

This summit offers a valuable opportunity for participants to gain insights, cut the noise, catch the signal, and join experts and business leaders in shaping the future of Vietnam's economy.

