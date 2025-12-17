Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive

December 17, 2025 | 09:42
(0) user say
As part of the partnership between HEINEKEN Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police, a "Traffic Safety - Don't Drink and Drive" event was held at the University of Information Technology-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (UIT-VNUHCM) on December 11, drawing the participation of 300 students.

The event continues the joint efforts by HEINEKEN Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police to promote a culture of traffic safety and the responsible behaviour of “when you drive, never drink” among young people, youth union members, and the wider community, contributing to a safer and more sustainable Ho Chi Minh City.

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive
Representatives of the partnership and students of UIT-VNUHCM

Speaking at the event, James Crampton, corporate affairs director at HEINEKEN Vietnam , said, “As a leading beverage company in Vietnam, we recognise our responsibility to advocate moderation where alcohol is consumed through practical and relatable initiatives. The partnership with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police represents an important step in our journey towards reducing harmful drinking and promoting responsible consumption, as we work closely with authorities to empower young people and encourage behaviour that protect both themselves and others.”

“As Tet approaches, we will continue to roll out further initiatives with our partner to raise awareness and drive meaningful impact in support of responsible drinking and traffic safety,” he noted.

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive
James Crampton, corporate affairs director at HEINEKEN Vietnam

The event offered a variety of exciting and interactive activities that helped students engage with traffic safety knowledge in a practical and accessible way, including fast-paced quizzes, short scenario-based videos, and knowledge-based trivia.

"Today's event was really useful and felt very relevant to students, with case studies and scenarios that we could easily relate to. It made the content easier to understand and remember, and really encouraged us to take our responsibility seriously when participating in traffic," shared Nguyen Quoc Dat, a Youth Union member at the Faculty of Information Science and Engineering, UIT-VNUHCM.

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive
Students receive traffic safety guidance from the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police

On this occasion, HEINEKEN Vietnam also awarded three scholarships worth VND5 million ($200) each to outstanding students from disadvantaged backgrounds in recognition of their academic achievements and active involvement in Youth Union and student activities.

The scholarships aim to encourage these students to continue their efforts and serve as role models in “Traffic Safety - When you drive, never drink” among the younger generation.

Through the initiative, HEINEKEN Vietnam, through its Heineken 0.0 brand, will continue to collaborate with the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police to roll out traffic safety and responsible drinking initiatives targeting new drivers and road users as the new lunar year approaches, raising awareness and promoting encouraging safer, more responsible behaviour on the road.

HEINEKEN Vietnam continues sustainability ambitions amid challenging times HEINEKEN Vietnam continues sustainability ambitions amid challenging times

HEINEKEN Vietnam issued an update on its sustainability progress on September 10, highlighting its continued efforts and achievements towards "Brewing a Better Vietnam” – despite a challenging year.
HEINEKEN Vietnam's journey towards net zero HEINEKEN Vietnam's journey towards net zero

HEINEKEN Vietnam, a staple in Vietnam's beverage industry for over 30 years, is reinforcing its commitment to Vietnam's sustainable development goals.
HEINEKEN Vietnam's clear path towards net-zero HEINEKEN Vietnam's clear path towards net-zero

Pioneering through many sustainable development initiatives, HEINEKEN Vietnam is making efforts to promote transformation towards overall net-zero goals. Tran Ngoc Anh, the company's corporate affairs director, talked to VIR's Bich Thuy about the journey.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HEINEKEN Vietnam partnership Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Traffic Safety event Youth joining hands Traffic safety culture UIT-VNUHCM
NA Vice Chairman lauds Heineken Vietnam’s three-decade track record

NA Vice Chairman lauds Heineken Vietnam’s three-decade track record

Wietse Mutters appointed managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam

Wietse Mutters appointed managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam

HEINEKEN Vietnam continues sustainability mission

HEINEKEN Vietnam continues sustainability mission

HEINEKEN teams up with Red Cross to bring happy Tet to underprivileged communities

HEINEKEN teams up with Red Cross to bring happy Tet to underprivileged communities

The Heineken brand creates good times from renewable energy

The Heineken brand creates good times from renewable energy

HEINEKEN Vietnam renews traffic safety partnership

HEINEKEN Vietnam renews traffic safety partnership

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Vietnam still has room to mobilise capital for sustainable growth

Vietnam still has room to mobilise capital for sustainable growth

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020