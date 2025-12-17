HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive

The event continues the joint efforts by HEINEKEN Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police to promote a culture of traffic safety and the responsible behaviour of “when you drive, never drink” among young people, youth union members, and the wider community, contributing to a safer and more sustainable Ho Chi Minh City.

Representatives of the partnership and students of UIT-VNUHCM

Speaking at the event, James Crampton, corporate affairs director at HEINEKEN Vietnam , said, “As a leading beverage company in Vietnam, we recognise our responsibility to advocate moderation where alcohol is consumed through practical and relatable initiatives. The partnership with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police represents an important step in our journey towards reducing harmful drinking and promoting responsible consumption, as we work closely with authorities to empower young people and encourage behaviour that protect both themselves and others.”

“As Tet approaches, we will continue to roll out further initiatives with our partner to raise awareness and drive meaningful impact in support of responsible drinking and traffic safety,” he noted.

James Crampton, corporate affairs director at HEINEKEN Vietnam

The event offered a variety of exciting and interactive activities that helped students engage with traffic safety knowledge in a practical and accessible way, including fast-paced quizzes, short scenario-based videos, and knowledge-based trivia.

"Today's event was really useful and felt very relevant to students, with case studies and scenarios that we could easily relate to. It made the content easier to understand and remember, and really encouraged us to take our responsibility seriously when participating in traffic," shared Nguyen Quoc Dat, a Youth Union member at the Faculty of Information Science and Engineering, UIT-VNUHCM.

Students receive traffic safety guidance from the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police

On this occasion, HEINEKEN Vietnam also awarded three scholarships worth VND5 million ($200) each to outstanding students from disadvantaged backgrounds in recognition of their academic achievements and active involvement in Youth Union and student activities.

The scholarships aim to encourage these students to continue their efforts and serve as role models in “Traffic Safety - When you drive, never drink” among the younger generation.

Through the initiative, HEINEKEN Vietnam, through its Heineken 0.0 brand, will continue to collaborate with the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police to roll out traffic safety and responsible drinking initiatives targeting new drivers and road users as the new lunar year approaches, raising awareness and promoting encouraging safer, more responsible behaviour on the road.

