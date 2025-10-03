Corporate

Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri

October 03, 2025 | 18:27
(0) user say
Quang Tri People's Committee, in collaboration with Sun Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony for three mixed-use urban projects on October 2 with a total investment of over VND38 trillion ($1.44 billion).
Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri

The 276-hectare Nhat Le Coastal Mixed-Use Urban Area will be a leisure and entertainment space inspired by the world-famous “desert oases” of Dubai. The 212-ha Dong Hoi Central Mixed-Use Urban Area has been designed as a sustainable eco-urban development by Bau Tro Lake, with over 60 hectares dedicated to green spaces such as themed parks, flower gardens, and water landscapes. The 291-ha Le Ky River Western Mixed-Use Urban Area will be a modern riverside city hub with vibrant cultural, commercial, and entertainment complexes that come alive day and night.

Strategically located near the sea, rivers, urban centres, and major transportation routes, the ventures aim to elevate the urban landscape of Quang Tri and ensure convenient connectivity to schools, hospitals, public squares, administrative centres, and renowned tourist attractions.

The three ventures mark the debut of Sun Group in Quang Tri, and aim to create a new development cycle for the locality.

Addressing the ceremony, Tran Phong, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said, “The projects serve as a testament to the local authorities’ efforts to attract investment and develop large-scale ventures that will elevate Quang Tri’s urban and tourism development. Quang Tri is a land of rich cultural traditions and diverse natural heritage, with aspirations to become a modern, civilised, and liveable locality.”

Dang Minh Truong, chairman of Sun Group, said, “Our journey of ‘Beautifying Lands’ has spanned nearly two decades. After transformations in Danang, Phu Quoc, Sapa, Tay Ninh, Quang Ninh, and Thanh Hoa, Sun Group is now dedicating its efforts in Quang Tri.

The move will create a premise for Quang Tri to unlock its potential and develop tourism to spearhead the economic sector. By creating world-class resorts and entertainment complexes, we hope to stimulate the economic growth of the province, transforming Quang Tri into a premier destination recognised nationally and internationally.”

Following the provincial merger, Quang Tri has opened up a large space for development. With projects that make use of its natural beauty and cultural history, Quang Tri is ready to establish itself as an important connection point in the East–West and North–South economic corridors, playing a crucial role in economic partnerships, trade, tourism, and investment between Vietnam, ASEAN, and the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Nearly 200 projects registered in Quang Tri's IPs Nearly 200 projects registered in Quang Tri's IPs

To boost economic growth, Quang Tri is accelerating industrial park development and adjusting economic zone planning.
Quang Tri to start work on $232 million airport next year Quang Tri to start work on $232 million airport next year

Quang Tri province will resolve the pending issues of the Quang Tri Airport project so that it can start work in 2026.
Consortium proposes $64 million wind farm in Quang Tri Consortium proposes $64 million wind farm in Quang Tri

A consortium comprising Quang Tri Renewable Energy Investment JSC, Win Power Holding Pte Ltd, and Nam Binh Wind Power JSC submitted a proposal in early June to build the Quang Tri Win 3 wind power plant.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

urban landscape tourism development Sun Group Quang Tri urban area

