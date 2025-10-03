Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri

The 276-hectare Nhat Le Coastal Mixed-Use Urban Area will be a leisure and entertainment space inspired by the world-famous “desert oases” of Dubai. The 212-ha Dong Hoi Central Mixed-Use Urban Area has been designed as a sustainable eco-urban development by Bau Tro Lake, with over 60 hectares dedicated to green spaces such as themed parks, flower gardens, and water landscapes. The 291-ha Le Ky River Western Mixed-Use Urban Area will be a modern riverside city hub with vibrant cultural, commercial, and entertainment complexes that come alive day and night.

Strategically located near the sea, rivers, urban centres, and major transportation routes, the ventures aim to elevate the urban landscape of Quang Tri and ensure convenient connectivity to schools, hospitals, public squares, administrative centres, and renowned tourist attractions.

The three ventures mark the debut of Sun Group in Quang Tri, and aim to create a new development cycle for the locality.

Addressing the ceremony, Tran Phong, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said, “The projects serve as a testament to the local authorities’ efforts to attract investment and develop large-scale ventures that will elevate Quang Tri’s urban and tourism development. Quang Tri is a land of rich cultural traditions and diverse natural heritage, with aspirations to become a modern, civilised, and liveable locality.”

Dang Minh Truong, chairman of Sun Group, said, “Our journey of ‘Beautifying Lands’ has spanned nearly two decades. After transformations in Danang, Phu Quoc, Sapa, Tay Ninh, Quang Ninh, and Thanh Hoa, Sun Group is now dedicating its efforts in Quang Tri.

The move will create a premise for Quang Tri to unlock its potential and develop tourism to spearhead the economic sector. By creating world-class resorts and entertainment complexes, we hope to stimulate the economic growth of the province, transforming Quang Tri into a premier destination recognised nationally and internationally.”

Following the provincial merger, Quang Tri has opened up a large space for development. With projects that make use of its natural beauty and cultural history, Quang Tri is ready to establish itself as an important connection point in the East–West and North–South economic corridors, playing a crucial role in economic partnerships, trade, tourism, and investment between Vietnam, ASEAN, and the Greater Mekong Subregion.

