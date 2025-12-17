BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

The agreement was signed by Rick Bennett, deputy vice-chancellor of BUV, and XIA Jianhui, deputy director of the CSCSE under China’s Ministry of Education. The agreement marks a milestone in advancing educational ties, creating new opportunities for students, institutions, and academic collaboration across Vietnam and China.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Khieu Thi Nhan, deputy head of the International Education Division under the Ministry of Education and Training; Dr Teo Tong Kooi, distinguished visiting professor at BUV; Nguyen Thi Vinh Thuy, chief operating officer of BUV; and senior officials from CSCSE, including Liu Danhua and Song Kanglu.

The MoU establishes a strategic partnership to enhance international talent mobility and strengthen study-abroad support systems across Asia.

It is designed to deepen academic collaboration, strengthen bilateral ties, and expand opportunities for students, institutions, and partners across Vietnam, China, and the wider Asian higher education ecosystem.

For students, the partnership creates new pathways to access quality international education. Students from China and across Asia will benefit from preparatory programmes equipping them with academic foundations, language proficiency, and cultural readiness before pursuing full degrees at BUV.

The collaboration also opens doors to innovation and entrepreneurship platforms, including China's Chunhui platform and national-level competitions, enhancing employability and career readiness.

Meanwhile, BUV students gain opportunities to participate in ‘Study in China’ initiatives and short-term exchange programmes, enriching their international exposure. Degree recognition will also be streamlined, ensuring seamless career mobility across borders.

For CSCSE, the partnership delivers access to a high-quality British-standard university in Southeast Asia, broadening its portfolio of trusted destinations for students seeking international experience closer to home. The MoU also enables CSCSE to expand its presence in Asia, with BUV supporting the promotion of ‘Study in China’ initiatives and hosting education exhibitions in Vietnam.

Through CSCSE's extensive network and study-abroad service system, BUV gains greater visibility across Asia's education landscape while enabling meaningful two-way academic exchange.

“Vietnam is an increasingly important destination for Chinese students seeking quality international education within the region,” shared XIA Jianhui, deputy director of CSCSE. "Through this partnership with BUV, CSCSE can provide students with a trusted pathway to UK-standard degrees while strengthening educational ties between China and Vietnam. We look forward to working together to support student success and expand opportunities for academic exchange."

Rick Bennett, vice-chancellor of BUV, said, “This partnership with CSCSE marks an important milestone in BUV's internationalisation journey. By combining CSCSE's extensive network and expertise in study-abroad services with BUV's British-accredited education, we are creating meaningful pathways for students across the region.”

Established under China's Ministry of Education, CSCSE plays a central role in supporting international academic exchange, qualification verification, and overseas study services for Chinese students.

BUV has been previously recognised by China's Ministry of Education as an accredited foreign university and listed on CSCSE's website, meaning the degree earned at BUV is approved and recognised by China's Ministry of Education.

This MoU marks the next step, elevating the relationship from formal recognition to strategic collaboration, creating a distinctive dual-value proposition.

For international excellence, BUV is the first and only university in Vietnam to maintain an overall QS 5-star rating for six consecutive years (2022–2028).

QS 5-star means that British University Vietnam has been evaluated by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) – an international higher-education ranking and assessment organisation – and awarded the highest overall quality rating for excellence across multiple areas.

This partnership comes at a crucial time when global student mobility patterns are undergoing significant shifts, particularly for Chinese students.

The traditional ‘Big 4’ study-abroad destinations, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, have recently seen challenges due to factors like rising tuition fees, stricter visa procedures, and evolving geopolitical uncertainties.

Within this broader trend, families are increasingly turning to Asia-based transnational education, such as BUV in Vietnam, which delivers British-accredited degrees with greater stability, affordability, and proximity.

When choosing an international study destination, Chinese students and their families consistently prioritise two key factors: guaranteed degree recognition and confidence in academic quality.

With accreditation from the UK's Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, CSCSE formally approving and listing BUV from China, and both institutions establishing a structured cooperation framework, Chinese students and their families can confidently view BUV as a credible, future-ready study destination within Asia.

Established in 2009 with total foreign funding and a projected total capital of up to $165 million, BUV demonstrates the UK’s long-term investment commitment in Vietnam.

BUV was the first foreign-invested university in Vietnam to partner with UK universities to grant globally certified British degrees, including courses from the University of London (UoL) with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – ranked 56th in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and named University of the Year 2025 by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

Through these programmes, students gain an internationally prestigious UoL qualification, widely recognised in major hubs like Shanghai and Beijing, where degrees from top-ranked universities are often essential for competitive career and residency opportunities.

In April, BUV was upgraded to an ‘International Partner’ by the UoL, one of only a select number of high-level partners worldwide, affirming its academic excellence. This demonstrates the opportunity for students to pursue a QS top-tier qualification delivered to the highest academic standards directly at BUV.

Importantly, students can access this world-class British education at a significantly more affordable cost. Based on estimates from the LSE, the total cost of completing a three-year UoL degree with academic direction from LSE in the UK ranges from $176,000-$236,000.

Meanwhile, obtaining the same degree at BUV typically represents only one-third of the cost of studying overseas. Combined with BUV’s international scholarship schemes and the lower cost of living in Vietnam, this offers an attractive pathway for students seeking high-quality British education with exceptional value.

“I used to think a British degree meant studying in the UK. But at BUV in Vietnam, I discovered I can study globally with a high-standard British education, live comfortably, without being so far away from home,” said Yinglu Guo, a student from Shenzhen, China currently studying at BUV.

With its commitment to continuous innovation, expanding partnership with top-tier UK universities, and sustained investment in world-class facilities, BUV continues to assert its pioneering role in bringing accredited British education to Vietnam, striving towards the vision of becoming the number one international university in Vietnam and the surrounding region.

