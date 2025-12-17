Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

December 17, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
British University Vietnam (BUV) and the Chinese Service Centre for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE) signed an MoU on December 11 in Beijing to strengthen educational cooperation and student exchange between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Rick Bennett, deputy vice-chancellor of BUV, and XIA Jianhui, deputy director of the CSCSE under China’s Ministry of Education. The agreement marks a milestone in advancing educational ties, creating new opportunities for students, institutions, and academic collaboration across Vietnam and China.

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Khieu Thi Nhan, deputy head of the International Education Division under the Ministry of Education and Training; Dr Teo Tong Kooi, distinguished visiting professor at BUV; Nguyen Thi Vinh Thuy, chief operating officer of BUV; and senior officials from CSCSE, including Liu Danhua and Song Kanglu.

The MoU establishes a strategic partnership to enhance international talent mobility and strengthen study-abroad support systems across Asia.

It is designed to deepen academic collaboration, strengthen bilateral ties, and expand opportunities for students, institutions, and partners across Vietnam, China, and the wider Asian higher education ecosystem.

For students, the partnership creates new pathways to access quality international education. Students from China and across Asia will benefit from preparatory programmes equipping them with academic foundations, language proficiency, and cultural readiness before pursuing full degrees at BUV.

The collaboration also opens doors to innovation and entrepreneurship platforms, including China's Chunhui platform and national-level competitions, enhancing employability and career readiness.

Meanwhile, BUV students gain opportunities to participate in ‘Study in China’ initiatives and short-term exchange programmes, enriching their international exposure. Degree recognition will also be streamlined, ensuring seamless career mobility across borders.

For CSCSE, the partnership delivers access to a high-quality British-standard university in Southeast Asia, broadening its portfolio of trusted destinations for students seeking international experience closer to home. The MoU also enables CSCSE to expand its presence in Asia, with BUV supporting the promotion of ‘Study in China’ initiatives and hosting education exhibitions in Vietnam.

Through CSCSE's extensive network and study-abroad service system, BUV gains greater visibility across Asia's education landscape while enabling meaningful two-way academic exchange.

“Vietnam is an increasingly important destination for Chinese students seeking quality international education within the region,” shared XIA Jianhui, deputy director of CSCSE. "Through this partnership with BUV, CSCSE can provide students with a trusted pathway to UK-standard degrees while strengthening educational ties between China and Vietnam. We look forward to working together to support student success and expand opportunities for academic exchange."

Rick Bennett, vice-chancellor of BUV, said, “This partnership with CSCSE marks an important milestone in BUV's internationalisation journey. By combining CSCSE's extensive network and expertise in study-abroad services with BUV's British-accredited education, we are creating meaningful pathways for students across the region.”

Established under China's Ministry of Education, CSCSE plays a central role in supporting international academic exchange, qualification verification, and overseas study services for Chinese students.

BUV has been previously recognised by China's Ministry of Education as an accredited foreign university and listed on CSCSE's website, meaning the degree earned at BUV is approved and recognised by China's Ministry of Education.

This MoU marks the next step, elevating the relationship from formal recognition to strategic collaboration, creating a distinctive dual-value proposition.

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

For international excellence, BUV is the first and only university in Vietnam to maintain an overall QS 5-star rating for six consecutive years (2022–2028).

QS 5-star means that British University Vietnam has been evaluated by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) – an international higher-education ranking and assessment organisation – and awarded the highest overall quality rating for excellence across multiple areas.

This partnership comes at a crucial time when global student mobility patterns are undergoing significant shifts, particularly for Chinese students.

The traditional ‘Big 4’ study-abroad destinations, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, have recently seen challenges due to factors like rising tuition fees, stricter visa procedures, and evolving geopolitical uncertainties.

Within this broader trend, families are increasingly turning to Asia-based transnational education, such as BUV in Vietnam, which delivers British-accredited degrees with greater stability, affordability, and proximity.

When choosing an international study destination, Chinese students and their families consistently prioritise two key factors: guaranteed degree recognition and confidence in academic quality.

With accreditation from the UK's Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, CSCSE formally approving and listing BUV from China, and both institutions establishing a structured cooperation framework, Chinese students and their families can confidently view BUV as a credible, future-ready study destination within Asia.

Established in 2009 with total foreign funding and a projected total capital of up to $165 million, BUV demonstrates the UK’s long-term investment commitment in Vietnam.

BUV was the first foreign-invested university in Vietnam to partner with UK universities to grant globally certified British degrees, including courses from the University of London (UoL) with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – ranked 56th in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and named University of the Year 2025 by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

Through these programmes, students gain an internationally prestigious UoL qualification, widely recognised in major hubs like Shanghai and Beijing, where degrees from top-ranked universities are often essential for competitive career and residency opportunities.

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

In April, BUV was upgraded to an ‘International Partner’ by the UoL, one of only a select number of high-level partners worldwide, affirming its academic excellence. This demonstrates the opportunity for students to pursue a QS top-tier qualification delivered to the highest academic standards directly at BUV.

Importantly, students can access this world-class British education at a significantly more affordable cost. Based on estimates from the LSE, the total cost of completing a three-year UoL degree with academic direction from LSE in the UK ranges from $176,000-$236,000.

Meanwhile, obtaining the same degree at BUV typically represents only one-third of the cost of studying overseas. Combined with BUV’s international scholarship schemes and the lower cost of living in Vietnam, this offers an attractive pathway for students seeking high-quality British education with exceptional value.

“I used to think a British degree meant studying in the UK. But at BUV in Vietnam, I discovered I can study globally with a high-standard British education, live comfortably, without being so far away from home,” said Yinglu Guo, a student from Shenzhen, China currently studying at BUV.

With its commitment to continuous innovation, expanding partnership with top-tier UK universities, and sustained investment in world-class facilities, BUV continues to assert its pioneering role in bringing accredited British education to Vietnam, striving towards the vision of becoming the number one international university in Vietnam and the surrounding region.

BUV cooperates with partners to establish high-tech skills training centre BUV cooperates with partners to establish high-tech skills training centre

British University Vietnam (BUV), Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), and the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) of Ho Chi Minh City signed an MoU to establish a high-tech skills training centre on February 26.
British University Vietnam named international partner of University of London British University Vietnam named international partner of University of London

British University Vietnam has been designated as an international partner of the University of London, making it one of only a small number worldwide to receive this designation.
BUV brings two centuries of Manchester educational excellence to Vietnam BUV brings two centuries of Manchester educational excellence to Vietnam

The new programmes at BUV meet global trends and provide Vietnamese students access to two centuries of academic heritage from Manchester, the cradle of Britain's Industrial Revolution.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
academic collaboration international talent mobility educational ties Chinese Service Centre British University Vietnam strategic partnership

Related Contents

International university students shine at marketing and communications challenge

International university students shine at marketing and communications challenge

British University Vietnam named international partner of University of London

British University Vietnam named international partner of University of London

BUV cooperates with partners to establish high-tech skills training centre

BUV cooperates with partners to establish high-tech skills training centre

BUV set for prestigous global EDGE green building certification

BUV set for prestigous global EDGE green building certification

BUV, UOL, and CEFALT to cooperate

BUV, UOL, and CEFALT to cooperate

British University Vietnam: Leading the way as a green university

British University Vietnam: Leading the way as a green university

Synvo AI and SBG partner on secure enterprise AI for Southeast Asia

Synvo AI and SBG partner on secure enterprise AI for Southeast Asia

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

Ericsson invests in LotusFlare as strategic partnership is announced

Ericsson invests in LotusFlare as strategic partnership is announced

Data-driven strategies vital for a fast-evolving nation

Data-driven strategies vital for a fast-evolving nation

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

PVT Logistics honoured with ‘Fast Enterprise Award’ at APEA 2025

PVT Logistics honoured with ‘Fast Enterprise Award’ at APEA 2025

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

Empowering Sustainable Data Centers with Smart Infrastructure Solutions

Empowering Sustainable Data Centers with Smart Infrastructure Solutions

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020