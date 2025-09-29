Corporate

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

September 29, 2025 | 23:48
(0) user say
Sun PhuQuoc Airways, backed by Sun Group, has secured regulatory approval to operate commercial flights, paving the way for the airline’s entry into Vietnam’s aviation market.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

On September 25, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) was awarded Air Operator Certificate (AOC) No.2025-669/CAAV by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, confirming that the airline has met all regulatory requirements to begin scheduled commercial operations.

An AOC is issued by the national aviation authority and authorises an airline to operate commercial flights within the approved scope. To obtain the certificate, SPA developed and gained approval for its operational manuals and procedures. The airline then successfully carried out seven out of seven tabletop emergency response exercises at its operations control centre; performed emergency evacuation drills on board its aircraft; and operated verification flights, including diversion and night flights. By completing this stringent process, SPA demonstrated full compliance with the highest safety and operational standards.

On the same day, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also granted SPA Approved Training Organisation (ATO) No.679-ATO/GCN-CHK for SPA.

ATO authorises SPA to independently train and develop high-quality aviation personnel to serve its operational and business plans. Securing both AOC and ATO proves the airline’s operational readiness and reflects a sustainable strategy of workforce self-reliance. Sun Group signed a strategic partnership with Canada's CAE Industries Ltd. – a global name in aviation training – to establish the Sun Aviation Academy. The issuance of the ATO, together with the establishment of this academy, reaffirms Sun Group’s and SPA’s long-term vision to build a world-class talent pipeline and contribute to the sustainable growth of Vietnam’s aviation industry.

Nguyen Manh Quan, CEO of SPA, said, "Being approved for both AOC and ATO by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is a landmark achievement, reflecting our thorough preparation. It shows our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality flights and an exceptional experience supported by a team of highly trained professionals from the start."

With the AOC secured, SPA is cleared to launch ticket sales from October 15, and to begin commercial operations on November 1. In its initial phase, the airline will operate a hub-and-spoke network centred on Phu Quoc, directly connecting the island with Vietnam’s major tourism and economic hubs. Planned routes include Phu Quoc – Hanoi, Phu Quoc – Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc – Danang, as well as other key routes such as Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City – Danang, Ho Chi Minh City – Van Don, and Danang – Phu Quoc. In the near future, the airline will further expand its network from Phu Quoc to additional provinces and cities across Vietnam.

Positioned as Vietnam’s first 'resort airline', SPA aims to bring passengers to Phu Quoc – ranked the world’s second most beautiful island by Travel + Leisure – while creating a seamless journey integrated with Sun Group’s international-standard ecosystem. The airline was established to serve a wide range of travellers, giving both Vietnamese and international visitors the chance to enjoy, relax, and explore Phu Quoc through direct flights, affordable fares, and a smooth experience that begins in the sky.

Sun Group gets okay to establish Sun PhuQuoc Airways Sun Group gets okay to establish Sun PhuQuoc Airways

Vietnam is expected to welcome a new airline in the fourth quarter of this year, increasing the total number of carriers in the country to six.
Official logo of resort airline Sun PhuQuoc Airways unveiled Official logo of resort airline Sun PhuQuoc Airways unveiled

Sun PhuQuoc Airways, Vietnam’s first resort aviation model, invested and developed by Sun Group, unveiled its official logo on June 20.
Major amendments to prepare for modern aviation Major amendments to prepare for modern aviation

Vietnam is advancing a sweeping revision of the Law on Civil Aviation, aiming to modernise regulatory structures, open space to private investment, address emerging security threats, and integrate new aerial technologies.

By Thanh Van

Sun Group Civil Aviation Authority Commercial Flight Operations aviation industry Sun PhuQuoc Airways

