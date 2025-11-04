Phu Thai Holdings earns twin honours at APEA 2025

At the awards ceremony organised by Enterprise Asia on October 9, Phu Thai Holdings Group received the Corporate Excellence Award, while its chairman, Pham Dinh Doan, was named Master Entrepreneur. The twin accolades recognise the group’s commitment to sustainable business practices and the pivotal role of its chairman in shaping more than three decades of strategic development.

Established in 2007, the APEAs are one of the region’s most prestigious business recognition platforms, organised annually by Enterprise Asia to honour noteworthy organisations and entrepreneurs across 16 Asia-Pacific countries.

This year’s awards honoured enterprises and leaders driving transformation through digitalisation, sustainability, and a culture of innovation and adaptability. Earning recognition in both major categories at its first APEA appearance affirms the group’s long-term commitment to sustainable growth and resilience as it advances its international integration journey.

Founded in 1993, Phu Thai Holdings Group began as a consumer goods distributor and has since evolved into one of Vietnam’s top strategic investment corporations. Over more than three decades, Phu Thai has expanded its ecosystem across diverse sectors including trade, investment, agriculture, education, logistics, real estate, international commerce, and import–export.

Phu Thai remains committed to sustainable growth, placing people, knowledge, and creativity at the core of its development. Amid globalisation, digital transformation, and the rise of AI, the group continues to demonstrate agility, operating a network of over 50 member companies and 5,000 employees nationwide.

Representative of Phu Thai Holdings Group receiving the Corporate Excellence Award

Phu Thai is also a trusted strategic partner of leading global brands such as Caterpillar, Jaguar Land Rover, PON, Elphinstone, BJC, Itochu, Watakyu, Colowide, and Medion.

The Master Entrepreneur Award presented to chairman Pham Dinh Doan recognises his leadership achievements and reflects a philosophy centred on shared growth and long-term contribution.

As an active member of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Vietnam Leading Business Council, and the Vietnam Family Business Council, Doan has played an important role in initiatives supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, fostering young entrepreneurs, and advancing a culture of integrity and sustainability in business.

Chairman Pham Dinh Doan receiving the Master Entrepreneur Award

His forward-looking and service-oriented leadership reflects the spirit of Vietnam’s integration era – combining corporate growth with social responsibility and a commitment to sustainable national development.

The twin honours at APEA 2025 acknowledge Phu Thai Holdings Group’s 32-year journey of innovation and resilience, serving as a strong incentive for the group to pursue new milestones.

In the years ahead, Phu Thai plans to consolidate its position as a major strategic investment and distribution group, expand into higher value sectors, advance green transformation and sustainable growth, and work alongside the government to enhance national competitiveness.

With its focus on innovation, integrity, and long-term value creation, Phu Thai Holdings Group continues to contribute to Vietnam’s economic progress and strengthen the country’s presence in the regional and global business landscape.

