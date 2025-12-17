Corporate

PPL extends its reach into ASEAN

December 17, 2025 | 15:44
(0) user say
Precious Prestige Logistics is diversifying from Vietnam to ASEAN, transforming from a homegrown logistics company to an emerging player in the global renewable energy supply chain.
PPL extends its reach into ASEAN

Building on domestic experience, Precious Prestige Logistics (PPL) is expanding into the international market. Since 2024, the company has successfully conducted a site-move and load-out of 33 offshore substation topsides for the Greater Changhua 2b&4 venture, carried out by Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) for Danish partner Ørsted.

In total, nearly 800 shipments were transported over 18 months, contributing to 9.7 million safe working hours of the entire project. The success has established PPL as an indispensable link in the offshore wind supply chain.

In 2025, PPL also marked an important milestone in its development history with the successful site-move and load-out of a 4,000-tonne offshore substation topside. The topside, fabricated by PV Shipyard from August 2023 to June this year, is a key component of the offshore substation system, exported to Taiwan.

With dimensions of 58x39x37m high, including launch beams, the topside is not only the heaviest structure transported by self-propelled modular transporters in Vietnam, but also one of the heaviest substation topsides ever manufactured domestically for export.

In the wind sector, each shipment is extremely large and categorised as oversized and overweight cargo. To manage such loads, PPL has pioneered the adoption of transport route simulation systems, field surveys, specialised trailer designs, and implementation processes in line with international safety standards.

A notable example is the Tan Tan Nhat wind farm in the former province of Kon Tum, where PPL handled shipments weighing up to 114 tonnes and 76.5 metres long along the longest transport route of 722km. These achievements underscored the company’s technical capabilities and utmost safety standards, reaffirming its pioneering role in super-long and superheavy transportation for wind power ventures nationwide.

Do Hoang Phuong, chairman and CEO of PPL, said Vietnam’s wind power industry entered a golden period between 2020 and 2022. “In 2020 alone, the country had 106 wind power ventures nationwide, yet only around 40 prime movers were capable of pulling wind power equipment up to 100 tonnes per shipment. A lack of internal capacity remains a major challenge for Vietnam’s logistics industry,” Phuong said.

By addressing this issue, PPL has quickly emerged as Vietnam’s leading wind power transportation company. During this period, the company participated in seven major wind ventures across the central and Central Highlands regions, delivering nearly 200 complete sets of wind power equipment in a safe and timely manner.

Key ventures included 18 turbines for the aforementioned Tan Tan Nhat wind farm; 19 turbines for Huong Linh 3,4 in Quang Tri province; and 73 turbines for Cu Ne 1,2 and Krong Buk 1,2 in Dak Lak province. “To complete these ventures, PPL passed through challenging terrain, steep mountain passes, and long distances. These challenges were compounded by global supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, which caused shortages of specialised transport equipment,” Phuong said.

Despite such obstacles, PPL met all project timelines, ensuring the wind power ventures were connected to the grid as scheduled. As a result, PPL has earned the reputation as Vietnam’s leading wind power transportation company thanks to its safe, innovative, and efficient solutions.

From a homegrown transportation company, PPL has engaged in the global supply chain, especially in the production and logistics of offshore substation topsides for export.

ASEAN has endorsed an action plan to increase the share of renewable electricity to 45 per cent of total capacity by 2030. Meanwhile, the ASEAN Power Grid initiative aims to support cross-border power grid ventures. With its proven track record, PPL is well-positioned to become a strategic partner in ASEAN’s energy network, supporting green transition and sustainable development in the region.

To realise this vision, PPL is aligning its operations and safety standards with international benchmarks while investing in fleets, lifting equipment, and digital logistics systems. The company is also deepening partnerships with regional investors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers, while developing manufacturing capabilities for wind power components serving the ASEAN market.

As ASEAN heralds a new era of sustainable energy collaboration, PPL’s vision of “From Vietnam to ASEAN” is more than a slogan – it represents an action plan to bring Vietnamese logistics capabilities to the region and contribute to ASEAN’s greener energy future.

PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment

Precious Prestige Trading and Logistics One Member Co., Ltd. (PPL) has set a record for Vietnam’s logistics industry by successfully performing a site-move and load-out of a 4,000-tonne offshore substation topside.
PPL earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award PPL earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award

Precious Prestige Trading and Logistics One Member Co., Ltd. (PPL) has earned the Corporate Excellence Award at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEAs), in recognition of its growing international stature.

By Thanh Van

PPL logistics Precious Prestige Logistics sustainability sustainable development

