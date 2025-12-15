Ca Mau unlocking potential to shape a more sustainable future

According to statistics from Ca Mau People’s Committee, the southernmost province saw numerous upbeat results in the year to date, with most of the targets set under the locality’s socioeconomic development plan either meeting or exceeding projections.

-Leaders of the Ministry of Finance, Airports Corporation of Vietnam, and Ca Mau province launched the Ca Mau Airport expansion and upgrade project, Photo: baocamau.vn

The province’s economic growth rate in 2025 is estimated to hover at 8 per cent on-year, reaching the target set. Business and production activities also increased across assorted economic sectors.

The economic structure continued to shift positively, with regional GDP at current prices estimated at $6.88 billion. Of this, agriculture-forestry-fishery accounted for 34.8 per cent, industry-construction 24.2 per cent, and services around 36.5 per cent. Regional GDP per capita is estimated at $3,200 per year, also reaching the target.

A number of major projects have commenced, such as Ca Mau-Dat Mui expressway, a road from Dat Mui to Hon Khoai port, Hon Khoai port itself, and the expansion and upgrade of Ca Mau airport.

Several key works have been completed, including Bac Lieu Sports Complex, the upgraded Ca Mau-Dam Doi route, Ganh Hao River bridge, and Phan Ngoc Hien square. Total social investment capital for the year is estimated at $2.88 billion, up 23.2 per cent on-year.

Many major events have been effectively implemented, creating strong impressions among investors, businesses, and tourists. These include the Vietnam Salt Craft Festival in Bac Lieu and the second Ca Mau Crab Festival, as well as business forums promoting the province’s image, connecting with potential investors, and offering new advantages for investment exploration.

The province also held meetings, working sessions, and provided guidance to more than 34 investor delegations keen in industrial zones (IZs) and economic zones in Ca Mau. Among these are several potential foreign investors, such as SK Group from South Korea proposing a specialised agriculture-focused industrial-energy complex and a 1,500MW liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to Khanh An IZ, with agreements signed and implementation planning underway.

South Korean firm Lee Kang Holdings proposed a footwear and accessories factory in Tac Thu IZ, and South Korea’s DongSung Vina Construction and China’s Vantex Industrial proposed textile and garment projects in Khanh An IZ.

The province continues to elevate the quality of its external affairs and targeted investment promotion, with an emphasis on expanding international cooperation, attracting investment, strengthening cultural diplomacy, and improving state management in external relations.

Ca Mau has developed comprehensive cooperation with international partners, including Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk and Koh Kong provinces; Laos’ Bolykhamxay and Khammouane provinces; and Jeollabuk province in South Korea.

During recent visits by the Singapore Embassy delegation to the province and Ca Mau’s working delegation to Singapore, the province held direct meetings with leading players including Sembcorp, CapitaLand, Keppel Land, Frasers Property, and Mapletree to explore investment opportunities in IZs in the province.

Ca Mau is also expanding cooperation with localities in South Korea and Japan to promote labour export. By the end of 2025, the province expects to send around 1,200 workers abroad, meeting the full-year target.

In 2026, the province aims to complete a raft of major projects, including the expansion and upgrade of Ca Mau airport; construction of the 1,200-bed Ca Mau General Hospital; accelerating development of Ring Roads 1-3 to connect with expressways, national highways, and coastal economic centres; construction of Hoa Binh 2 and Vam Xang bridges; and working on Bac Lieu high-tech agricultural zone for shrimp development.

Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of Ca Mau Party Committee, noted that with the collective determination to “awaken potential and shape the future’”, Ca Mau welcomes and seeks long-term, effective cooperation with domestic and international organisations, associations, and businesses.

“The province is set to become an attractive destination and a trusted partner of the business community, with the overarching goal of transforming Ca Mau into a growth pole of the Mekong delta, a centre of rapid, sustainable, and comprehensive development, confidently advancing into a new era of inclusive development alongside the nation,” Hai said.

