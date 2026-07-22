SmartKargo signs partnership with Sun PhuQuoc Airways to digitise cargo operations

Under the agreement, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will deploy the SmartKargo platform as the foundation of its cargo management operations, enabling the airline to build a modern, scalable, and fully digitised cargo business.

The partnership reflects Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ strategic intent to establish cargo as a key pillar of its commercial growth, backed by technology that is purpose-built for the demands of the modern air freight industry. SmartKargo’s platform will equip the airline with end-to-end cargo capabilities, delivered through a single, unified cloud architecture.

As Sun PhuQuoc Airways continues to expand its international network and strengthen Phu Quoc's role as a new aviation gateway in the region, cargo will become an increasingly important contributor to network efficiency, commercial growth and long-term operational competitiveness.

The airline's introduction of Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft from September 2026 will significantly increase cargo capacity across its international routes – making the deployment of a robust, scalable cargo management platform a strategic priority at this stage of growth. The deployment of SmartKargo also represents another milestone in the airline's broader digital transformation journey, supporting its ambition to become a 5-star international airline.

Vietnam’s air cargo sector is experiencing accelerating growth, underpinned by the country’s booming export economy, rapid e-commerce adoption, and its emergence as a strategic manufacturing and logistics hub in Southeast Asia. By anchoring its cargo operations on the SmartKargo platform from inception, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is positioning itself to capture this momentum with the agility, operational precision, and commercial intelligence that the market demands.

Truong Ngo Quoc, chief information officer of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, said, “We are building Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ cargo business with a clear mandate: to be technology-led, commercially agile, and ready to scale. After a rigorous evaluation, SmartKargo stood out as the partner that could not only meet our requirements today but grow with us as our network and ambitions expand. Their platform gives us the digital infrastructure to compete on a regional and global stage, and we look forward to bringing a new standard of cargo excellence to Vietnam’s aviation market.”

Olivier Houri, chief revenue officer of SmartKargo, said, “Southeast Asia represents one of the most dynamic and high-potential air cargo markets in the world, and Vietnam sits at the very heart of that opportunity. We are proud to partner with Sun PhuQuoc Airways as they chart an ambitious course for their cargo business."

"This agreement is a testament to our shared belief that technology is the most powerful lever for building a cargo operation that is both commercially competitive and operationally excellent. We are committed to being the platform that powers their success.”

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