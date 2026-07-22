Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SmartKargo signs partnership with Sun PhuQuoc Airways to digitise cargo operations

July 22, 2026 | 18:42
(0) user say
US-based SmartKargo, the leading provider of cloud-native air cargo management solutions, on July 21 announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Sun PhuQuoc Airways.
SmartKargo signs partnership with Sun PhuQuoc Airways to digitise cargo operations

Under the agreement, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will deploy the SmartKargo platform as the foundation of its cargo management operations, enabling the airline to build a modern, scalable, and fully digitised cargo business.

The partnership reflects Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ strategic intent to establish cargo as a key pillar of its commercial growth, backed by technology that is purpose-built for the demands of the modern air freight industry. SmartKargo’s platform will equip the airline with end-to-end cargo capabilities, delivered through a single, unified cloud architecture.

As Sun PhuQuoc Airways continues to expand its international network and strengthen Phu Quoc's role as a new aviation gateway in the region, cargo will become an increasingly important contributor to network efficiency, commercial growth and long-term operational competitiveness.

The airline's introduction of Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft from September 2026 will significantly increase cargo capacity across its international routes – making the deployment of a robust, scalable cargo management platform a strategic priority at this stage of growth. The deployment of SmartKargo also represents another milestone in the airline's broader digital transformation journey, supporting its ambition to become a 5-star international airline.

Vietnam’s air cargo sector is experiencing accelerating growth, underpinned by the country’s booming export economy, rapid e-commerce adoption, and its emergence as a strategic manufacturing and logistics hub in Southeast Asia. By anchoring its cargo operations on the SmartKargo platform from inception, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is positioning itself to capture this momentum with the agility, operational precision, and commercial intelligence that the market demands.

Truong Ngo Quoc, chief information officer of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, said, “We are building Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ cargo business with a clear mandate: to be technology-led, commercially agile, and ready to scale. After a rigorous evaluation, SmartKargo stood out as the partner that could not only meet our requirements today but grow with us as our network and ambitions expand. Their platform gives us the digital infrastructure to compete on a regional and global stage, and we look forward to bringing a new standard of cargo excellence to Vietnam’s aviation market.”

Olivier Houri, chief revenue officer of SmartKargo, said, “Southeast Asia represents one of the most dynamic and high-potential air cargo markets in the world, and Vietnam sits at the very heart of that opportunity. We are proud to partner with Sun PhuQuoc Airways as they chart an ambitious course for their cargo business."

"This agreement is a testament to our shared belief that technology is the most powerful lever for building a cargo operation that is both commercially competitive and operationally excellent. We are committed to being the platform that powers their success.”

Sun PhuQuoc Airways secures AJW Group support for fleet operations Sun PhuQuoc Airways secures AJW Group support for fleet operations

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has secured a long-term maintenance and spare parts support agreement with AJW Group to support fleet operations and expansion plans.
Airlines take defensive stance as fuel and FX risks loom Airlines take defensive stance as fuel and FX risks loom

Despite robust growth in passenger demand, local airlines are entering the second half of 2026 with cautious business plans, prioritising financial resilience as fuel costs, exchange rate risks and intensifying competition continue to squeeze profitability.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces deal for Boeing 787 Dreamliners Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces deal for Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has ordered up to 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, positioning the widebody jets as the backbone of its long-haul fleet.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sun PhuQuoc Airways aviation air cargo SmartKargo

Related Contents

VATM signs aviation meteorology MoU with Japan's Weathernews

VATM signs aviation meteorology MoU with Japan's Weathernews

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

Vietjet launches direct service linking Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Vietjet launches direct service linking Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1

Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results

Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VIB Up offers an interest rate of up to 2 per cent per annum for monthly deposits

VIB Up offers an interest rate of up to 2 per cent per annum for monthly deposits

SmartKargo signs partnership with Sun PhuQuoc Airways to digitise cargo operations

SmartKargo signs partnership with Sun PhuQuoc Airways to digitise cargo operations

Molicel unveils next-gen cell technology at AABC Europe

Molicel unveils next-gen cell technology at AABC Europe

FLIN launches Indonesia's first debt mediation service

FLIN launches Indonesia's first debt mediation service

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020