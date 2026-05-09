Vietjet launches direct service linking Vietnam and Sri Lanka

The announcement was made on May 8 at the Vietnam–Sri Lanka Trade, Investment and Tourism Cooperation Forum, in the presence of General Secretary and President To Lam, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and senior officials from both countries. The new service aims to strengthen economic, trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Vietjet announces its Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo direct route, with General Secretary and President To Lam (centre) and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya (second from right)

The Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo service is expected to commence in August, with four round-trip flights per week. Passengers from Colombo will gain convenient connections via Vietjet’s extensive network to major economic, tourism, and financial hubs across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and more.

Dinh Viet Phuong, first vice chairman of Vietjet, said, “The Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route opens a new air connection between the two countries, promoting cooperation corridors in trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchange across South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.”

Vietjet announces its Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo direct route, with General Secretary and President To Lam (centre) and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya (second from right)

Colombo, a key economic and trading hub in the Indian Ocean, and Ho Chi Minh City, one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic metropolitan centres, are expected to form a new bridge for regional growth and cooperation.

With its modern fleet and continuously expanding international network, Vietjet continues to affirm its role as a bridge connecting Vietnam to the world, contributing to greater integration, trade, and the country’s growing presence on the international stage.

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