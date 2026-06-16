VATM signs aviation meteorology MoU with Japan's Weathernews

The agreement was signed in Japan on June 15 by Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) deputy general director Ngo The Vinh and Weathernews Inc. (WNI) general director and chairman Chihito Kusabiraki, in the presence of representatives from relevant agencies from both sides.

Photo: VATM

The deal aims to realise the contents of the discussions between the two sides, contributing to improving the capacity to respond to complex weather conditions, ensuring safety and efficiency for flight operations in Vietnam.

Under the MoU, the two sides will strengthen cooperation on three main pillars. First, continuing to provide intensive training to help VATM's aviation meteorologists enhance their skills in monitoring and forecasting hazardous weather.

Second, storm forecast. WNI will provide and share information on tropical cyclone forecasts, including intensity, path, and affected areas, to support VATM in forecasting, warning, and responding to tropical cyclones.

Third, collaborative development and enhancement of high-resolution nowcasting capabilities for Vietnamese airports through the integration of modern technology and local meteorological data.

In addition, WNI will provide several accounts for VATM to test the SkyAviators application software in 2026 to improve the quality of aviation meteorological forecasts and warnings.

"Applying modern technology is increasingly important in the context of unpredictable climate change impacts," said Ngo The Vinh. "With WNI's experience and advanced technology, this cooperation will help VATM address operational challenges and contribute to improving flight efficiency and safety."

Chihito Kusabiraki said the MoU demonstrates a deep commitment to improving aviation meteorological services in Vietnam. "WNI will provide full support and is committed to accompanying VATM in its vision of becoming one of the top aviation service providers in the region."

The MoU signing strengthens the trusted partnership between VATM and WNI and opens up many opportunities for substantive cooperation in the future. This event is an important prerequisite, creating a solid foundation to enhance and promote the cooperative relationship, contributing to the modernisation of aviation meteorological services in Vietnam, aiming for higher standards of safety, and flight operation efficiency.

The VATM delegation touring WNI's technical infrastructure. Photo: VATM

During the working visit, the VATM delegation toured WNI's technical infrastructure and learned about its formation, development, and specialised services. VATM and WNI discussed a plan to coordinate the sharing of local meteorological data to integrate and test high-resolution weather forecasting models at Vietnamese airports.

The two sides also spent time discussing the roadmap for deploying the SkyAviators software for forecasters, and agreed on specific steps to realise the contents of the MoU.

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