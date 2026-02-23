Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces deal for Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Boeing and Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced the agreement on February 18, under which the new Vietnam-based carrier will acquire up to 40 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline plans to deploy the ultra-efficient, long-range jets to connect international travellers to its hub at Phu Quoc International Airport, supporting its ambitions to build a globally connected network centred on the island.

"Our partnership with Boeing establishes a strong foundation for building a world-class airline that operates in sync with the tourism and resort ecosystem Sun Group has developed," said Dang Minh Truong, chairman of Sun Group, the airline’s Vietnam-based parent company. “We selected the Boeing 787-9 for its superior operational performance and because it is the most suitable aircraft type to realise our vision of bringing the world to Phu Quoc.”

General Secretary To Lam and US government representatives joined airline and Boeing leaders to recognise Sun PhuQuoc’s previously unidentified purchase, which is the largest Boeing widebody order in Vietnamese history.

With a range of 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km), the 787-9 will position Sun PhuQuoc Airways to efficiently connect Phu Quoc with major cities and other tourist destinations across Asia, Europe and North America.

The 787 Dreamliner delivers superior comfort to passengers with the largest windows of any widebody aeroplane flying today and air that is pressurised at a lower cabin altitude, allowing passengers to arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed.

“We are excited to work with Sun PhuQuoc Airways as they join other global airlines in flying the 787 Dreamliner, which connects the most countries of any widebody fleet,” said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 787-9’s unmatched range, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort will give the airline flexibility to open new long‑haul markets, lower operating costs and contribute to local tourism growth."

Since airlines began flying the 787 Dreamliner family in 2011, the global fleet has helped launch more than 530 new nonstop routes globally and carried more than 1.2 billion passengers, further enhancing connectivity and expanding global travel options.

With Southeast Asia poised for significant air travel growth over the next 20 years, Vietnam is expected to be the region’s fastest-growing aviation market with annual passenger growth of nearly 8 per cent by 2030.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways secures AJW Group support for fleet operations Sun PhuQuoc Airways has secured a long-term maintenance and spare parts support agreement with AJW Group to support fleet operations and expansion plans.

