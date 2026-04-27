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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results

April 27, 2026 | 18:00
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On April 26, Vietjet Aviation JSC successfully held its 2026 AGM, embarking on a new development phase with a global vision and long-term value for shareholders.
Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results
Vietjet’s 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders marks the beginning of a new phase of development, with a global vision, sustainable growth, and long-term value for shareholders.

Outstanding achievements

In 2025, Vietjet recorded positive business results, exceeding its set targets. The airline operated 135 aircraft, including 101 based in Vietnam, serving 254 routes, and transported 28.2 million passengers across more than 153,000 flights. Consolidated revenue reached VND82.09 trillion (approximately $3.11 billion), while profit after tax rose to approximately $80.58 million, up 51.2 per cent and achieving 120 per cent of the target.

Vietjet also contributed approximately $399.96 million in direct and indirect taxes and fees. During the year, the airline placed orders for 100 A321neo aircraft with 50 purchase options from Airbus, alongside an additional order for 20 Airbus A330neo wide-body aircraft, positioning it among airlines with the largest aircraft orders globally. These figures underscore efficient, safe, and reliable operations, sustained growth momentum, and notable resilience amid a volatile global aviation industry.

Global strategy – scaling up and elevating the ecosystem

Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results
Vietjet, together with the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, pioneers the establishment of an International Aviation Finance Centre.

Entering 2026, Vietjet remains steadfast in its strategy, “Fly the world – Reach new heights,” centred on expanding its international flight network with a focus on key markets such as Europe and the United States, developing a modern fleet of Airbus A321neo and A330neo alongside the Boeing 737-8, and strengthening strategic partnerships with Rolls-Royce, CFM International, and Pratt & Whitney.

The airline is also pioneering the establishment of an International Aviation Finance Centre in collaboration with the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, while continuing to invest in its wide-body fleet and Business class cabins, which have been well received by customers, particularly on long-haul routes.

Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results
Philipp Rösler, independent member of Vietjet’s Board of Directors and former vice chancellor of Germany

Philipp Rösler, independent member of Vietjet’s Board of Directors and former vice chancellor of Germany said, “Vietjet has long prepared for the expansion of its flight network to Europe. With a model that combines cost-effective management and essential services, Vietjet will maintain its competitive cost advantage while providing a wonderful experience for passengers on long-haul flights.”

Investing for the future

Beyond growth, Vietjet is also focused on building a long-term foundation through investment in a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul centre at Long Thanh, while carrying out ground self-handling services at the country’s two largest airports, Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, to optimise operational costs.

The airline is further developing the Vietjet Aviation Academy to secure high-quality workers, having organised 15,198 courses for 162,100 trainees in 2025, up 53 per cent and 30 per cent respectively compared to 2024. In parallel, Vietjet is diversifying ancillary products and services to boost revenue, while expanding financial and technological cooperation with global partners, as part of a broader strategy to ensure disciplined, effective, and sustainable growth.

Vietjet has also received a range of prestigious accolades, including recognition among the world’s top 10 safest airlines in 2025 and a sustainability award from AirlineRatings. The carrier was named among the most valuable airline brands in Southeast Asia by Brand Finance, listed among the Top 50 best listed companies in Vietnam in 2025 by Forbes Vietnam, and identified as the most emissions-efficient airline for intra-Southeast Asia in the 2025 Flight Emissions Review by Cirium.

The AGM also approved a 30 per cent dividend payout in shares, and the election of two new, highly experienced Board members.

Vietjet continues its commitment to growth coupled with efficiency, expansion paired with financial discipline, and development tied to sustainable value for shareholders.

Message from the chairwoman of the Board

Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results
Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong

Speaking at the meeting, Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said, “Vietjet does not just transport passengers – we connect economies, dreams, and futures. Vietjet's vision is a vision for decades. When shareholders place their trust in us, we commit to delivering value not just through today's results, but through a future of sustainable, disciplined growth and abundant opportunities. The more the world opens up, the further Vietjet flies.”

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China) Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Vietjet has been honoured with the Gold Award at the 2025 ESG Transport Sustainability Awards in Taiwan (China) on December 12, marking a significant milestone as the airline celebrates 11 years since its inaugural service to the market.
Vietjet chairwoman awarded Labour Hero title Vietjet chairwoman awarded Labour Hero title

On December 27 at the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, Vietnam conferred the title Labour Hero upon pioneering female entrepreneur Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, distinguished by her sustained and dynamic contributions across multiple sectors.
Vietjet signs agreement for finance lease of 10 COMAC aircraft Vietjet signs agreement for finance lease of 10 COMAC aircraft

Vietjet and SPDB Financial Leasing, a subsidiary of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, have agreed on a finance lease of 10 COMAC C909 aircraft, expanding financial and aviation cooperation between Vietnam and China.

By Thanh Van

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