Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

The CANSO - Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation event is held annually, bringing together delegates from various stakeholders in the aviation industry from the region and around the world, including air traffic control service providers, authorities, industry leaders, and other stakeholders.

Air traffic controllers on duty manage flights at Noi Bai International Airport. Photo: MoC

The conference will focus on accelerating the modernisation of air traffic control services and exploring opportunities for regional cooperation during this pivotal period for aviation industry growth.

Given the projected strong growth in aviation activity in the Asia-Pacific region over the coming decades, the need to build productivity and capacity safely, efficiently, and harmoniously becomes even more acute and urgent.

The event will explore the region's approach to modernisation, including lessons learned from Europe, the development of common situation pictures, and contributions to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Minimum Implementation Plan for global coordinated operation capabilities.

According to Poh Theen Soh, director of the CANSO Asia-Pacific Office, the Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of aviation growth, which presents both opportunities and responsibilities. The conference will provide an important forum for industry leaders and industry partners to meet, share experiences, and exchange ideas on the practical roadmap needed to modernise the region's airspace.

To be hosted by Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), the event demonstrates VATM's commitment to making a positive contribution to CANSO's activities.

This is the second time VATM has hosted this event, building on the success of the 2017 conference in Hanoi.

Vietnam expected to double air traffic over next 10 years Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook, released in Hanoi on April 24, forecasts significant growth in air traffic and fleet sizes across Southeast Asia through 2043.

VATM and Swedfund sign funding agreement A funding agreement was signed on June 12, during the Vietnam-Sweden Business Forum held during the official visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Sweden, to support a new scheme aimed at exploring advanced solutions to improve air traffic management in Vietnam.