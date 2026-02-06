Corporate

Sun PhuQuoc Airways secures AJW Group support for fleet operations

February 06, 2026 | 13:23
Sun PhuQuoc Airways has secured a long-term maintenance and spare parts support agreement with AJW Group to support fleet operations and expansion plans.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways and UK-headquartered AJW Group signed an agreement on February 4 under which AJW will provide comprehensive support, including maintenance services and spare parts supply, for the airline’s fleet of six aircraft, comprising two A321ceos and four A321neos. The partnership is expected to strengthen operational readiness and support planned network expansion.

AJW Group is an independent provider of component, repair, and supply chain solutions for commercial and business aviation, supporting more than 1,000 airlines across over 100 countries.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is a startup carrier partly owned by Sun Group, a Vietnam-based developer and hospitality group. The airline currently operates a fleet of Airbus A321ceo and A321neo aircraft, initially connecting Phu Quoc Island with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Danang. The carrier plans to expand routes to South Korea and Taiwan from 2026.

The airline is expected to expand its fleet rapidly in the coming years, supported by the financial backing and strategic experience of the Sun Group, adding significant momentum to its development in the region.

Scott Symington, chief commercial officer at AJW Group, commented, said, “We are delighted to support Sun PhuQuoc as they launch operations and grow their network, and we look forward to building a long-term partnership.”

Pham Dang Thanh, deputy CEO at Sun PhuQuoc Airways, added, “As a new airline, it was important for us to select a partner that understands both our immediate operational needs and our long-term growth ambitions. AJW Group demonstrated strong technical capability, and flexibility, and we are pleased to have them supporting our A320 fleet as we launch and grow our network.”

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Driving on growth momentum, air carriers in Vietnam are leaning into new plans to anticipate the next growth phase.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Sun PhuQuoc Airways, backed by Sun Group, has secured regulatory approval to operate commercial flights, paving the way for the airline’s entry into Vietnam’s aviation market.
Hermes joins Long Thanh cargo terminal development Hermes joins Long Thanh cargo terminal development

Hermes Logistics Technologies has joined the development of Long Thanh International Airport's new cargo terminal, marking a major step in applying advanced air cargo management solutions to Vietnam’s aviation infrastructure.

By Thanh Van

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

