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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1

May 01, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietjet Aviation JSC on May 1 announced its financial statement for the first quarter of 2026, reporting strong business growth through operational optimisation and international network expansion.
Vietjet records strong growth in Q1
Vietjet recorded strong business growth in Q1/2026 through optimised operational efficiency and the expansion of its international flight network

According to the Q1 financial report, Vietjet achieved consolidated revenue of VND21.02 trillion (approximately $798.6 million), up 17.1 per cent on-year. Consolidated profit before tax reached $43.3 million, up 36.5 per cent on-year. Meanwhile, consolidated profit after tax climbed to $38.8 million, up 59.6 per cent on-year.

Revenue and profit witnessed strong growth as Vietjet enhanced operational cost control by optimising operating performance, boosting digital transformation, and building a new and modern fleet to save fuel, contributing to business efficiency.

Strong financial foundation

As of March 31, 2026, Vietjet's total assets were approximately $5.45 billion, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.1 and a liquidity ratio of 1.5.

Financial indicators were maintained within the industry's safety threshold as Vietjet continued investing in new aircraft.

In Q1, the airline paid a total of $73.7 million of taxes and fees.

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1
In Q1 2026, Vietjet transported 7.2 million passengers (an increase of 5.1 per cent on-year)

In Q1, Vietjet continued to operate effectively, carrying 7.2 million passengers (up 5.1 per cent on-year), operating 39,903 flights (up 3.3 per cent on-year), and transporting 23,344 tonnes of freight.

The airline kept expanding its flight network with five new routes connecting Vietnam and China, as announced in General Secretary To Lam's state visit to China.

Vietjet currently operates 186 routes (45 domestic, 141 international).

The International Air Transport Association has officially extended the ISAGO certification for Vietjet's ground handling operations at Noi Bai International Airport. The certification applies to seven categories, including organisation and management, training, cargo and mail handling, ramp handling, passenger handling, baggage handling, and load control, valid until March 22, 2028. This reaffirms Vietjet's capacity in governance, operations, and safety control in ground handling by international standards.

The international expansion strategy continues to be a long-term growth driver, contributing to revenue diversification and reducing dependence on the domestic market.

Investment

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1
Vietjet placed an order with Pratt & Whitney to equip 44 Airbus A320neo aircraft with GTF engines

In Q1, Vietjet heavily invested in its future fleet, including a $5.4 billion deal of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for 44 Airbus A320neo aircraft; an aircraft financing agreement approximately worth of $965 million for six Boeing 737-8 aircraft; and a finance lease agreement for 10 Comac C909 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Vietjet continued to expand with a long-term vision. The airline not only served as a founding member of the Asia-Pacific Aviation Finance Hub, but also signed an agreement with AVIC Cabin Systems to cooperate in developing modern aircraft interior solutions, aiming to build a sustainable aviation supporting industrial ecosystem in Vietnam.

Vietjet also pioneered the use of AI and fuel optimisation solutions through strategic partnerships with international partners such as Open Airlines and Safran.

Investments in human resources were strengthened through the Vietjet Aviation Academy, which organised 3,193 courses and trained 34,727 trainees in the first three months of the year. The academy continued to sign training agreements with Australia Aviation and F Air Flight School.

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1
Vietjet has been honoured by international organisations across multiple categories

Vietjet has received accolades such as World’s Best Ultra Low-Cost Carrier 2026 and Top 10 Safest Low-Cost Airlines in 2026 by AirlineRatings. The airline has been recognised as Global Best Place To Work in 2026 at the World HRD Congress & Awards 2026. Vietjet has been ranked the lowest-emission airline on intra-Southeast Asian routes, according to Cirium's Flight Emissions Review 2025.

In addition to the government's support regarding policies to reduce VAT, import-export tax, environmental protection tax, and special consumption tax on aviation fuel in response to the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, Vietjet looks forward to further flexible pricing policies on domestic routes.

Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results Vietjet's 2026 AGM highlights strong 2025 results

On April 26, Vietjet Aviation JSC successfully held its 2026 AGM, embarking on a new development phase with a global vision and long-term value for shareholders.
Vietjet chairwoman awarded Labour Hero title Vietjet chairwoman awarded Labour Hero title

On December 27 at the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, Vietnam conferred the title Labour Hero upon pioneering female entrepreneur Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, distinguished by her sustained and dynamic contributions across multiple sectors.
Vietjet signs agreement for finance lease of 10 COMAC aircraft Vietjet signs agreement for finance lease of 10 COMAC aircraft

Vietjet and SPDB Financial Leasing, a subsidiary of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, have agreed on a finance lease of 10 COMAC C909 aircraft, expanding financial and aviation cooperation between Vietnam and China.

By Thanh Van

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