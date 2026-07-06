Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Slovak Embassy directs applicants to VFS after alternate provider suspension

July 06, 2026 | 16:22
(0) user say
The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Hanoi has instructed VFS Global to accept visa applicants holding appointments with another outsourced visa service provider after that provider’s operations were suspended from June 24 until further notice, according to an Embassy communication reviewed by this publication.
Slovak Embassy directs applicants to VFS after alternate provider suspension

The embassy said the arrangement was intended to ensure continuity of visa processing for affected applicants during the suspension.

The communication also requested that VFS Global provide 24-hour CCTV footage from June 15 as part of a routine verification of camera recording availability.

According to information shared following discussions between the embassy and VFS Global, the embassy expressed satisfaction with VFS Global’s operational standards after reviewing its CCTV footage and did not identify any concerns.

The suspension of BLS International is expected to remain in effect until further notice, the discussions indicated.

The embassy cited integrity-related concerns as well as recurring operational issues involving the suspended provider, including non-compliance with official instructions, delays in forwarding application documents, and inaccuracies in daily and monthly reports.

As part of its review, the embassy examined operational reporting submitted by both service providers. According to the information shared, VFS Global’s reports were found to be accurate, while the reports of the suspended provider contained multiple discrepancies.

VFS Global was chosen as a service provider, following a global tender by the Slovak MFA. The embassy also sought confirmation that VFS Global could accommodate additional application volumes at its visa application centres in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. VFS confirmed that both centres have sufficient staffing and infrastructure to process approximately 30 to 50 visa applications per day.

The Embassy of the Slovak Republic has not publicly announced when the suspension of the alternate provider will be lifted.

Vietnamese citizens can apply for an e-visa to Mozambique Vietnamese citizens can apply for an e-visa to Mozambique

Mozambique's new digitally enabled e‑visa system forms part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda.
Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

The new visa exemption policy for tourists from 12 European countries is expected to contribute to the goal of welcoming 22 million international visitors by the end of 2025
Visa and Trip launch global virtual travel card programme Visa and Trip launch global virtual travel card programme

Visa and Trip.com entered into a new global agreement designed to make booking and paying for travel more seamless for consumers and partners worldwide on March 17.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
visa E-visa Slovak VFS Global

Related Contents

Vietnam and Singapore launch cross-border QR payment service

Vietnam and Singapore launch cross-border QR payment service

Keeping heritage authentic in a digital world

Keeping heritage authentic in a digital world

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

Rewiring tourism for the digital traveller era

Rewiring tourism for the digital traveller era

Vietnamese citizens can apply for an e-visa to Mozambique

Vietnamese citizens can apply for an e-visa to Mozambique

Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report

Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report

Visa backs Digital Finance Day 2026 to promote safe digital payments

Visa backs Digital Finance Day 2026 to promote safe digital payments

Visa becomes official payment partner for The Weeknd's Asia tour

Visa becomes official payment partner for The Weeknd's Asia tour

Visa Working Capital Index: Asia-Pacific CFOs call for flexible digital finance solutions

Visa Working Capital Index: Asia-Pacific CFOs call for flexible digital finance solutions

Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

Visa and Trip launch global virtual travel card programme

Visa and Trip launch global virtual travel card programme

Latest News ⁄ World News

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MB partners with Khanh Hoa to accelerate local digital transformation

MB partners with Khanh Hoa to accelerate local digital transformation

Vietnam welcomes 12.2 million international visitors in H1

Vietnam welcomes 12.2 million international visitors in H1

Summer tourism fuels race to improve quality of travel experience

Summer tourism fuels race to improve quality of travel experience

China and Iraq drive surge in Vietnam’s rice exports

China and Iraq drive surge in Vietnam’s rice exports

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020