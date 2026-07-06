Slovak Embassy directs applicants to VFS after alternate provider suspension

The embassy said the arrangement was intended to ensure continuity of visa processing for affected applicants during the suspension.

The communication also requested that VFS Global provide 24-hour CCTV footage from June 15 as part of a routine verification of camera recording availability.

According to information shared following discussions between the embassy and VFS Global, the embassy expressed satisfaction with VFS Global’s operational standards after reviewing its CCTV footage and did not identify any concerns.

The suspension of BLS International is expected to remain in effect until further notice, the discussions indicated.

The embassy cited integrity-related concerns as well as recurring operational issues involving the suspended provider, including non-compliance with official instructions, delays in forwarding application documents, and inaccuracies in daily and monthly reports.

As part of its review, the embassy examined operational reporting submitted by both service providers. According to the information shared, VFS Global’s reports were found to be accurate, while the reports of the suspended provider contained multiple discrepancies.

VFS Global was chosen as a service provider, following a global tender by the Slovak MFA. The embassy also sought confirmation that VFS Global could accommodate additional application volumes at its visa application centres in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. VFS confirmed that both centres have sufficient staffing and infrastructure to process approximately 30 to 50 visa applications per day.

The Embassy of the Slovak Republic has not publicly announced when the suspension of the alternate provider will be lifted.

Vietnamese citizens can apply for an e-visa to Mozambique Mozambique's new digitally enabled e‑visa system forms part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism The new visa exemption policy for tourists from 12 European countries is expected to contribute to the goal of welcoming 22 million international visitors by the end of 2025