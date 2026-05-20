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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi celebrates Asian Heritage Month

May 20, 2026 | 12:05
(0) user say
Citi is celebrating Asian Heritage Month by recognising the rich histories, cultures, innovation, and contributions of Asian colleagues, communities, and allies across its global network.
Citi celebrates Asian Heritage Month
Minh Ngo has been appointed as Citi's country officer and banking head for Vietnam

As part of the celebration, Citi Asian Heritage Network and Citi Women Network hosted a virtual leadership discussion on empowering future leadership on May 5.

The event brought together senior Citi leaders to share insights from their leadership journeys, highlight success stories and discuss practical strategies to help build a more inclusive and future-ready workplace.

The panel featured Citi’s country officers and banking heads from key Asian markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

The discussion was joined by Mike Burke, head of International Franchise Management, and Samantha Santos, head of Engagement Strategy.

The event underscored Citi’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue, belonging and allyship across its global workplace.

It also highlighted the important role of Asian leaders in shaping Citi’s culture, supporting clients and communities, and contributing to growth across some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Asia’s strength lies not only in its economic dynamism, but also in the depth of its cultures, the resilience of its people and the diversity of its leadership.

Citi celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Asian Heritage Month is deemed an opportunity for Citi Vietnam to celebrate these contributions, while also reflecting on how inclusive leadership and strong allyship can help future generations grow with confidence.

Asian Heritage Month at Citi encourages learning, appreciation, and dialogue, helping colleagues better understand the experiences that shape workplace culture at Citi and beyond.

Through initiatives such as Asian Heritage Month, Citi continues to promote a workplace where colleagues feel valued, empowered, and able to thrive.

Citi report finds global trade transformed by tariffs and AI Citi report finds global trade transformed by tariffs and AI

Citi has released the latest edition of its Global Perspectives & Solutions report, examining how global trade is being reshaped by tariff volatility, AI, and the continued shift towards regionalised supply chains.
Citi joins US-ASEAN delegation for Vietnam engagements Citi joins US-ASEAN delegation for Vietnam engagements

Top leaders from Citi participated in the US-ASEAN Business Council’s latest Vietnam business mission in Hanoi on April 14-16.
Citi deploys $100m in social trade finance to support Vietnam MSMEs Citi deploys $100m in social trade finance to support Vietnam MSMEs

On April 28, Citi successfully executed a series of first social trade advance transactions for financial institution clients in Vietnam.

By Huong Thuy

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TagTag:
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