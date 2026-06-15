Keeping heritage authentic in a digital world

At the workshop “Applying Innovation in Promoting Hue Tourism and Heritage” hosted by Hue People's Committee, Grab Vietnam, and the Hue Institute For Development Studies on June 11, experts, businesses and policymakers shared a common view that technology is becoming one of the most important drivers in expanding the reach of heritage assets while creating new experiences for visitors.

Dang Thuy Trang, director of Public Affairs at Grab Vietnam, said that beyond its role as a mobility platform, Grab aims to support Hue in boosting its image and enhancing visitor experiences through digital solutions.

According to Trang, Grab has worked closely with the local tourism sector to implement a range of initiatives showcasing Hue’s destinations, cuisine and distinctive cultural experiences.

“Through features such as renowned local eateries and Travel Pass packages, visitors can more easily access information on attractions, dining, shopping and service promotions,” she said. “Leveraging our strengths in technology, e-commerce and user data, we can better understand travellers’ needs and deliver relevant information to the right audiences. This helps attract more visitors to Hue.”

One initiative highlighted by Grab is Grab Cyclo, a service currently available only in Hue.

“The objective is not to replace traditional cyclos, but to help this culturally distinctive mode of transport reach a wider audience through technology. We want to give the cyclo a new technological layer. In addition to encouraging Hue’s image more broadly, the project helps cyclo drivers access technology, improve service quality and enhance their livelihoods,” said Trang.

Speakers at the workshop

While technology can expand access to heritage, many local businesses believe the long-term vitality of heritage ultimately depends on its ability to adapt to changing times.

Nguyen Thi Dong Phuong, CEO of TPG Hospitality cum founder of Chan Restaurant in Hue, argued that Hue City is not only a capital of architectural heritage but also home to an extraordinary culinary tradition.

“However, for these values to continue thriving, preservation cannot simply mean keeping everything unchanged. Cuisine is also a form of living heritage. If architectural heritage can survive through visitor engagement, there is no reason traditional cuisine cannot continue to evolve and remain relevant in modern life,” she said.

According to Phuong, the greatest challenge lies in preserving the essence of heritage while adapting to changing consumer preferences and lifestyles.

“Change is necessary, provided it moves in the right direction and does not compromise authenticity,” she said. “Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way businesses connect with customers. In the past, building a brand could take years. Today, a single piece of content on social media can introduce a business to thousands of people within a very short period of time.”

Cooperation between Hue City and Grab Vietnam has brought about many positive impacts

Speaking as a content creator, travel blogger Ngoc Tran said that authenticity is the most important principle in tourism communications. According to her, many promotional campaigns create expectations that exceed the actual experience, ultimately eroding visitors’ trust.

"It is not uncommon for businesses to invite influencers and content creators to review products or services that have been carefully staged to appear more attractive than the actual customer experience. As a result, visitors may arrive with high expectations only to find that reality falls short of what was advertised," she added. “Many establishments invest heavily in creating visually appealing content for promotional purposes, but if the actual experience does not match what has been presented online, it ultimately undermines consumer trust."

Tran stressed that sustainable success in tourism marketing depends not only on businesses but also on the professional ethics of content creators.

“The long term credibility of a destination or brand is built on authenticity. A viral video may generate attention, but trust is what determines whether a business can sustain its reputation over time,” she noted.

Tran also revealed that she holds businesses accountable when customer feedback contradicts the experience she has presented. If visitors report significant discrepancies between the actual service and the review, she is prepared to refund her booking fee and require the business involved to respond directly to customer concerns.

“Content creators have a responsibility to protect the trust of their audiences. Tourism promotion should never be based on exaggerated claims or manufactured experiences. Authenticity must always come first,” said Tran.

“When I agree to promote a product or service, I make it clear that everything I share must accurately reflect the real experience. If visitors receive something completely different from what was advertised, that is unacceptable,” she said.

"Sustainable tourism development depends not only on businesses, but also on the professional responsibility of those working in media and content creation. A video can go viral rapidly, but credibility is what ultimately determines the long-term success and survival of a brand."

Dr Pham Ba Hung, rector of Hue Tourism College, stressed that technology only has value when it enriches cultural experiences rather than replacing them.

“Preservation and development are not opposing goals. The key is to use technology to tell heritage stories in more engaging ways without compromising their original identity,” he said.

“No matter how advanced technology becomes, visitors ultimately seek authentic experiences. Those experiences are what truly set one destination apart from another.”

As competition among destinations intensifies, participants agreed that the future of heritage lies not in resisting digital transformation, but in harnessing technology to bring old stories to new audiences. For Hue, this could provide a pathway to preserve its unique cultural assets while strengthening its appeal to a new generation of travellers.

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