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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Visa and Trip launch global virtual travel card programme

March 19, 2026 | 09:24
(0) user say
Visa and Trip.com entered into a new global agreement designed to make booking and paying for travel more seamless for consumers and partners worldwide on March 17.
Global virtual travel card programme launched by Visa and Trip.com to make travel payments simpler and more seamless in Asia Pacific

Through this collaboration, Trip.com Group will introduce a virtual travel card programme issued in partnership with Visa via Trip.com Group’s fintech arm, TripLink.

The programme, already launched in Singapore and expanding to the Netherlands and Hong Kong (China), is designed to help travel suppliers, hotels, and agencies process payments more efficiently and securely, improving the overall experience for travellers.

Under this collaboration, Visa and Trip.com will introduce Visa virtual card credentials across Trip.com's global operations to streamline business-to-business payment flows, reduce manual reconciliation, and improve data visibility for travel partners.

The two sides will also support the recovery of international travel through joint marketing efforts that connect travellers to more destinations and experiences. In parallel, the two sides will improve card acceptance and payment reliability across Trip.com platforms, ensuring travellers can book and pay easily, no matter where they are.

This partnership comes as traveller confidence continues to grow. According to Visa, 55 per cent of Asia-Pacific consumers plan to travel in the next six months, with Japan, China, and Australia among the most popular destinations. Credit cards remain the preferred payment method for overseas spending thanks to their security, global acceptance, and rewards–making improvements to payment flows increasingly important for both travellers and the travel industry.

“Travel should be exciting, not complicated. By working with Trip.com, we’re making payments simpler and more secure for travellers and the travel industry, removing friction and delivering a seamless experience across the global travel ecosystem,” said Arturo Planell, a group country sales manager at Visa.

Zhe Wang, head of Fintech at Trip.com said, “We are delighted to work with Visa to deliver more efficient and convenient payment solutions for our global partners and customers. Together, we aim to enhance every step of the travel experience and support the continued recovery of global tourism.”

Dung Dang, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos said, “In Vietnam, together with Trip.com, we are launching the ‘Top Spending Challenge’, giving Visa cardholders who book travel on the Trip.com app the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to experience the world’s biggest football event live. Beyond consumer rewards, our partnership also supports tourism businesses through Visa’s virtual card solutions, helping enable scalable, reliable business-to-business payments across borders. These initiatives underscore our commitment to connecting people through travel while supporting the broader tourism ecosystem.”

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A new card-based platform has been launched to support trade payments between Vietnam and South Korea, as bilateral trade volumes continue to expand.
Visa data highlights five key payment and travel trends in Vietnam for 2026 Visa data highlights five key payment and travel trends in Vietnam for 2026

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, on January 13 released its outlook on the top five trends that will shape how Vietnamese people pay and travel in 2026.
Cake and Visa collaborate to pioneer bank-led cross-border receivables solution Cake and Visa collaborate to pioneer bank-led cross-border receivables solution

Cake by VPBank is preparing to introduce Cake GlobalX, a bank-led cross-border receivables solution designed to support Vietnam’s growing community of online entrepreneurs earning income from overseas markets, currently under development in partnership with global payments leader Visa.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Global virtual travel Travel payments Virtual travel card International travel rebound Trip.com Group visa

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