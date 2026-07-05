CPHI South East Asia 2026 to drive pharma partnerships across ASEAN

Taking place from July 8-10 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, the event is expected to welcome more than 10,000 trade visitors from over 70 countries and more than 400 exhibitors across the pharmaceutical value chain.

The international trade exhibition will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, contract manufacturing organisations, biotechnology firms, investors, and industry experts, creating a regional platform for business matching, technology updates, and market expansion.

Covering a wide range of segments, CPHI South East Asia 2026 will feature pharmaceutical ingredients, packaging solutions, manufacturing machinery, cold chain logistics, natural extracts, cleanroom technologies, and specialised services for the pharma industry.

The event will also include focused showcases such as the Cleanroom Showcase and Natural Extract Zone, reflecting rising demand for advanced production standards and natural-based solutions in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A major highlight will be the conference and technical seminar programme, with more than 60 sessions dedicated to innovation, regulatory updates, manufacturing standards, and regional market trends.

The programme will be held across three dedicated conference rooms. The Bangkok room will focus on pharmaceutical research and development, including biopharma, advanced therapy medicinal products, and the application of AI in the industry.

The Delhi room will cover manufacturing and quality control topics such as GMP, cleanroom logistics, and operational optimisation. The Shanghai room will provide updates on ASEAN regulations, market opportunities, and regional business expansion strategies.

Beyond the exhibition and conferences, the event will feature an innovation stage showcasing solutions in packaging and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The ISPE Hackathon will offer an interactive platform for industry professionals to solve practical challenges, while the sustainability booth will highlight green initiatives and environmentally responsible practices.

Business matching will remain a central part of the event, supporting companies in identifying potential partners and exploring cross-border collaboration. National pavilions from China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam are also expected to strengthen regional trade links.

For Vietnamese pharmaceutical companies, the event offers an opportunity to access new technologies, meet regional and global partners, and better understand evolving standards and regulations across ASEAN. As Vietnam’s pharmaceutical sector continues to invest in production capacity and quality improvements, participation in regional platforms can support stronger integration into the regional and global supply chain.

With its comprehensive exhibition ecosystem, technical content, and business networking, the event is positioned as a strategic meeting point for companies seeking growth, innovation, and partnerships in Southeast Asia’s pharmaceutical industry.

More information and visitor registration are available via the official CPHI South East Asia website and the event’s LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram channels.

The event is expected to welcome more than 10,000 trade visitors from over 70 countries and more than 400 exhibitors across the pharmaceutical value chain.