Visa backs Digital Finance Day 2026 to promote safe digital payments

Digital Finance Day 2026 (formerly Cashless Day) took place on June 6, and came as digital payments in Vietnam enter a new phase of growth, with payment solutions increasingly becoming a foundation for businesses to manage operations, expand acceptance, and unlock new opportunities in the digital economy.

Through its participation in the event, Visa focused on priorities that reflect the evolving needs of the Vietnamese market: advancing payment innovation and QR-enabled connectivity, enabling more seamless cross-border payments, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), household businesses, and micro merchants with payment solutions that are secure, flexible and easier to deploy.

“Visa has been proud to support Vietnam’s journey from a predominantly cash-based economy into one of the region’s most dynamic digital payment markets. Together with government, banks, fintechs, merchants and consumers, we have helped expand issuing and acceptance, and bring advanced payment technologies to the market. As Vietnam enters the next phase of digital finance, we see significant opportunities to enable consumers and businesses to access safer, more seamless and more connected payment experiences,” said Dung Dang, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos.

According to the Visa Consumer 360 study, Vietnamese consumers are demonstrating a strong readiness for the digital commerce era, with a growing preference for payment methods that are convenient, secure, and flexible. Against this backdrop, Visa continues to expand solutions such as Visa Pay, Scan to Pay, and QR Connector, enabling businesses to leverage existing QR infrastructure while offering consumers more payment options across physical and digital touchpoints – not just domestically, but also for interoperable, QR-based cross-border transactions.

This direction is further reinforced through Digital Finance Day and the 'Switch QR Codes – Unlock Multiple Benefits' campaign, which introduces these solutions to merchants and small businesses across Ho Chi Minh City. The initiative supports broader access to seamless and secure digital payment solutions for both consumers and businesses.

In parallel, Visa is advancing digital payment features including Tap to Pay, Click to Pay, Flex Credential, and e-commerce payment solutions such as Visa Subscription, while Passkey is expected to roll out in 2026, further supporting the growth of Vietnam’s digital payments ecosystem. As Vietnam continues to attract international visitors, Visa is also supporting more seamless travel experiences through contactless payments, enabling tourists to pay quickly and securely across everyday spending moments such as retail, dining, transport, and attractions.

Alongside the growth of e-commerce, international travel, and global trade, demand for cross-border payment solutions among Vietnamese consumers and businesses continues to rise. The Visa Consumer 360 study found that Vietnam ranks among the region’s leading markets for multi-currency card adoption, with 56 per cent of consumers owning and 34 per cent actively using such cards, compared to the Asia-Pacific average of 52 per cent ownership and 28 per cent usage. The findings highlight growing demand for solutions that are flexible, secure, and easier to manage when Vietnamese consumers shop, travel, or transact internationally.

As part of the Digital Finance Festival – Ting Ting Day on June 6–7 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City, Visa and VNPT Money hosted an interactive booth where consumers could experience cross-border payments firsthand through Visa Pay on the VNPT Money app. Visitors could also explore the 'Scan to Pay' feature for fast, secure QR payments across Visa’s global acceptance network, take part in engagement activities, and receive attractive gifts. Customers who activated Visa Pay during the programme also received a VND300,000 ($11.54) flight ticket voucher.

This activation follows the launch of Visa Pay in Vietnam, with VNPT Money becoming the first local partner to introduce the solution. Beyond QR payments, Visa Pay lays the foundation for VNPT Money to expand into Tap to Pay and e-commerce payments, supporting its ambition to build a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem and advance financial inclusion in Vietnam.

At the 'Smart Payments in the Digital Era' conference on June 6, Visa also shared insights on smart payment trends and solutions that can help household businesses, micro merchants and SME access digital financial services more safely and effectively. Through its digital payment solutions and network of banking, e-wallet and technology partners, Visa continues to support businesses in expanding acceptance, optimising operations and accessing new growth opportunities.

Together, these efforts reflect how digital payments are evolving from a transactional tool into a platform that powers connections, drives business growth, and enables more inclusive participation in the digital economy.

“Looking ahead, Visa will continue to focus on expanding QR-enabled acceptance, strengthening AI readiness, and helping businesses, especially SMEs, capture greater value from digital payments. These are important foundations for a trusted payment ecosystem where consumers and businesses can transact more conveniently, securely and confidently in the digital economy,” Dung added.

Consumers can enjoy exclusive lifestyle offers, including ACFC–Apple Pay discounts of VND300,000–VND500,000 ($11.54–$19.23) at selected fashion and retail brands, and Starbucks rewards such as a complimentary beverage upsize or food item when paying contactlessly with eligible Visa cards via mobile wallets. Further expanding this lifestyle payment experience, Visa is also spotlighting the VPBank x Circle PayLater Credit Card, designed for digitally savvy Gen Z and Millennial consumers, with AI-powered spending management that offers greater flexibility and convenience in everyday digital spending.

In addition to payment solutions, Visa is also bringing a range of offers for Visa Commercial cardholders as part of Digital Finance Day 2026. Featured initiatives include benefits of up to VND9 million ($346.15) when signing up for Grab For Business and linking a Visa Commercial card for payment. Additional offers include Visa x Vietnam Airlines, with the opportunity to earn up to double Lotusmiles; up to 20 per cent off at participating restaurants under Visa Dine and Save; up to 20 per cent off global hotel bookings on Agoda; and advertising vouchers of up to $1,000 with TikTok for Business for Visa Commercial cardholders.

Visa and Trip launch global virtual travel card programme Visa and Trip.com entered into a new global agreement designed to make booking and paying for travel more seamless for consumers and partners worldwide on March 17.

Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network A fully interoperable open-loop payment system has been launched across Hanoi's metro network, enabling Visa cardholders to tap and go on all metro lines in Vietnam.