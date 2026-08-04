Vietnam wins first-ever Super Gold Award at World Youth Economic Forum

At the awards ceremony on August 2, Swag Money, competing as Company 48, was named the Super Gold winner in the lower secondary division for students in Grades 7 to 9. This marked the first time a Vietnamese team had claimed the competition’s top award.

The team comprised Do Bao, Le Do Hai Minh, Le Hoang Minh, Le Anh Khoa, Duong Nhat Minh, Le Hoang Giang, Tran Hoang Khoi and Duong Minh Quan. They are students at The ABC International School and British Vietnamese International School Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the competition’s award structure, the Super Gold Award is presented to the top team in each division. Gold Awards go to teams in the top 5 per cent, Silver Awards to those in the top 20 per cent, and Bronze Awards to those in the top 40 per cent. Company 48’s victory therefore marked the first time Vietnamese students had topped a division at the global final.

In addition to the team’s overall achievement, Le Do Hai Minh and Duong Minh Quan, both students at The ABC International School, received Best Presenter Awards.

During the competition, teams were required to present their ideas, business strategies and corporate development plans in English. Presenters had to communicate clearly, explain their teams’ decisions and persuade ‘investors’ to provide additional funding for their simulated companies.

The awards recognised the Vietnamese students’ command of English, logical thinking, confidence and persuasiveness.

Their performance showed that Vietnamese students could demonstrate strong understanding of economics along with excellent communication skills and the ability to defend their ideas in an international setting.

Nearly 170 Vietnamese students participated this year from across the primary, lower secondary, and upper secondary divisions. The Vietnamese delegation won one Super Gold, five Gold, seven Silver, and five Bronze Awards.

The World Youth Economic Forum is an international academic programme for school students that has been held since 2012. Before the 2026 edition, it had been organised 14 times and attracted more than 10,000 students from 21 countries.

This year’s forum took place in Shanghai from July 29 to August 3, bringing together more than 1,200 students from 12 countries and territories. All activities and competitive events were conducted in English.

The 2026 theme explored how emotional intelligence can reshape global markets in the AI era. Students were asked to explore how businesses could create products that delivered practical value while also meeting customers’ emotional and experiential needs.

In the Asia Business Simulation competition, each team operated as a company. Team members worked together to develop products, set prices, prepare financial plans, carry out marketing activities and choose corporate growth strategies.

Why equip primary school students with academic English? According to the British Council, exploring the vivid world of English does not only help children develop their creativity and critical thinking but also forms the very first foundation to approach internationally-qualified academic knowledge. At Vietnam Australia International School (VAS), language skill is the vital base the school has provided students since they started their Cambridge International Primary Programme.

Over 90 percent of students nationwide have returned to school: ministry Up to 93.71 percent of the students from preschool to high school levels nationwide had come back to school as of February 14, after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Finals of the 17th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students Successfully Held in Tianjin On the evening of October 28 , the global finals and awarding ceremony for the 17th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students and the 4th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students took place in Tianjin.