Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

September 04, 2025 | 11:09
(0) user say
The new visa exemption policy for tourists from 12 European countries is expected to contribute to the goal of welcoming 22 million international visitors by the end of 2025

Earlier in August the government issued a visa exemption under the tourism development stimulus programme for citizens of Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

The policy, effective from August 15 for the next three years, allows citizens of these countries to stay for up to 45 days regardless of passport type, as long as they meet the entry requirements according to Vietnam’s regulations.

In March, Vietnam made the same move for Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

Nguyen Tuan Linh, director of Mr. Linh’s Adventures, said that policy is important to attract tourists and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese tourism with other countries in the region. “The markets that Vietnam exempts visas from are mostly developed countries. Extending their stay will create growth in tourists this year and create opportunities for tourism businesses to access and improve their products,” Linh said.

A World Tourism Organization report on the impact of visa facilitation in G20 economies said that visa exemption or simplification could help increase the number of international visitors by up to 25 per cent each year.

Europe is the second-largest international tourist market for Vietnam, after Asia, and accounts for 11.3 per cent of international visitors in 2024, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, Vietnam welcomed more than 12.2 million international visitors, of which the number of visitors from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland consistently ranked first among key tourism markets.

Vu Van Tuyen, director of Travelogy Vietnam, said that in the context of increasingly fierce competition for destinations in Southeast Asia, where countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia have taken the lead in visa policies, Vietnam’s relaxation of entry procedures is a positive signal to enhance the competitive advantage of the tourism industry.

“European tourists often prefer long-term tours that combine relaxation and exploration, while the wealthy and celebrities require exclusive and private products. Visa exemption for temporary stays of up to 45 days will create conditions for travel companies to build personalised, in-depth itineraries,” he said.

Tuyen added that the long-term experience tours popular with international visitors are those to explore the nature of the northeast and northwest, to learn about the beauty of UNESCO heritage sites, or high-end tours for rich guests, with private yachts on Halong Bay, luxury villas in Phu Quoc, and golf courses.

According to Dr. Justin Matthew Pang, senior lecturer of Tourism and Hospitality Management at RMIT University Vietnam, European tourists often have the habit of travelling for long periods of time, around 1-3 weeks, with high spending levels of $1,500-2,500 per trip. In addition, they are also very interested in sustainability, service quality, and want to participate in heritage conservation activities.

“Vietnam can absolutely take advantage of this sustainable tourism trend to attract tourists from Europe, through developing tours that combine nature protection and support for local communities, and ecotourism products,” Pang said.

Over the past two years, the recovery and development of Vietnam’s tourism has been associated with a well-established visa policy through e-visas and unilateral visa exemption.

In mid-2023, Vietnam expanded the issuance of e-visas to citizens of all countries and territories, increasing the duration of stay from 30 days to 90 days, valid for single or multiple entries. Also, the temporary stay period for citizens of countries exempted from visas to Vietnam was increased from 15 to 45 days, allowing tourists to stay in Vietnam longer, experience more and spend more when travelling.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said, “The flexible policy has removed important barriers, creating momentum for businesses to expand their markets, while significantly increasing Vietnam’s attractiveness to high-quality international visitors.”

By Tra My

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
tourism visas Vietnam travel

Related Contents

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Travel

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Vietjet launches mega year-end ticket promotion

Vietjet launches mega year-end ticket promotion

Dalat leads Vietnam’s 2025 search trends

Dalat leads Vietnam’s 2025 search trends

Vietnam welcomes record wave of international visitors

Vietnam welcomes record wave of international visitors

Vietjet launches daily Manila flights to celebrate year-end festive peak season

Vietjet launches daily Manila flights to celebrate year-end festive peak season

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020