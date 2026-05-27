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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amazon to invest over $33 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia

May 27, 2026 | 22:12
(0) user say
On May 21, Amazon announced a plan to invest over $33 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in some Southeast Asia countries by 2039.
Amazon to invest over $33 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with 11 member states, is set to become the world’s fourth-largest economy with a digital economy valued at $560 billion by 2030. Amazon is supporting Southeast Asia's digital capabilities and expanding cloud and AI infrastructure that businesses and organisations are already using to grow and innovate in the region.

“Amazon has plans to invest more than $33 billion across Southeast Asia through 2039. We're building infrastructure, training local workforces, and enabling businesses across the region to compete globally,” said David Zapolsky, chief global affairs and legal officer. “Governments across Southeast Asia deserve recognition for their bold leadership in shaping policies and economic conditions that are accelerating growth and attracting global investment in AI and technology at an unprecedented pace.”

Over the past three years, Amazon has announced a series of major investment plans in cloud infrastructure in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. When consolidated, these plans show Amazon’s investments into cloud and AI infrastructure across these four countries are expected to reach over $33 billion by 2039.

According to Amazon’s economic impact assessments, once investments are complete, they are projected to contribute over $64 billion to the collective GDP of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, and support more than 56,300 full-time equivalent jobs annually in the local data centre supply chain.

Amazon's story in Southeast Asia began 16 years ago, with the launch of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Singapore Region in 2010, one of the earliest infrastructure investments by a global technology company in Asia, followed by the launch of the Amazon.sg store in 2019. Since then, Amazon has continued to deepen its commitment to Southeast Asian economies by creating employment opportunities, empowering digital transformation, and upskilling regional workforces in cloud and AI skills.

Amazon has AWS Regions in Singapore (launched 2010), Indonesia (launched 2021), Malaysia (launched 2024), and Thailand (launched 2025). Today, Amazon has more than 3,000 employees and an extended workforce of more than 2,500 people across its sites in the region. In 2025 alone, Amazon invested more than $3 billion, including infrastructure and employee compensation, across its various businesses including Stores, AWS, Devices, and Entertainment in Southeast Asia.

Amazon is working with governments, educational institutions, and industry partners to accelerate AI adoption and build digital talent pipelines for highly skilled roles such as cloud architects, AI/ML specialists and data engineers in Southeast Asia. Notably, Amazon has rolled out an ‘AI Ready’ initiative, offering more than 30 free AI and GenAI courses in Vietnamese to date to help learners gain in-demand skills and access career opportunities.

Through Amazon Global Selling, thousands of businesses across Southeast Asia, many of which are small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), can reach Amazon customers across more than 200 countries and territories. Amazon empowers businesses in Southeast Asia to provide millions of innovative products globally every year, including homegrown brands from Singapore across health and personal care, baby, home, and beauty, as well as local manufacturers from Vietnam in furniture, home decor, kitchen, and apparel.

As Southeast Asia cements its position as one of the world's most dynamic digital economies, Amazon remains committed to investing in infrastructure, skill building, business empowerment, content creation, and working closely with governments across Southeast Asia to ensure the opportunities of AI are shared widely across the region and built to last.

Vietnam emerges as Southeast Asia’s cross-border e-commerce hub Vietnam emerges as Southeast Asia’s cross-border e-commerce hub

Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a regional powerhouse in cross-border e-commerce, driven by strategic initiatives from global players and backed by supportive government policies.
Amazon empowering sellers to scale globally Amazon empowering sellers to scale globally

Amazon Global Selling is strengthening Vietnam’s seller community as an important growth engine, introducing small- and medium-sized enterprises to leverage new tools, regional networks, and collaborative infrastructure to expand globally and reinforce the country’s position as an emerging regional e-commerce export hub.
How AWS is powering Vietnam’s financial industry transformation How AWS is powering Vietnam’s financial industry transformation

Vietnam’s financial industry is transforming to meet Basel III international banking standards. Eric Yeo, country general manager, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Vietnam, analyses how AWS is powering this transformation.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Vietnam cloud AI investment amazon

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