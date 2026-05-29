Vinexpo Asia 2026 reinforces Asia’s strategic role in global wine trade

Industry professionals gather at Vinexpo Asia 2026. Photo: Vinexposium

Held from May 26-28 in Hong Kong, Vinexpo Asia 2026 welcomed 14,273 trade professionals from 76 markets and 38 producing countries, marking a significant increase compared to the previous edition in 2024. The strong participation reflected not only the exhibition’s growing influence across the region, but also the determination of global wine and spirits producers to strengthen their presence in Asia-Pacific.

The turnout underscored a growing consensus among international industry players that Asia remains one of the world's most attractive markets for long-term growth, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, slower global economic expansion, and evolving consumer preferences that continue to reshape the beverage industry.

For Hong Kong, the event reinforced its role as a gateway to Greater China and a critical hub connecting global suppliers with Asian buyers. Since its debut in the city in 1998, Vinexpo Asia has become one of the region’s most influential trade gatherings for the wine and spirits sector. This year marked the 10th edition held in Hong Kong, further cementing the city’s position as a regional centre for international commerce.

The exhibition received strong support from local authorities and international institutions. Addressing the opening ceremony, Bernard Chan, Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong special administrative region government, highlighted Hong Kong’s unique role as a bridge between mainland China and global markets.

“As a super-connector and super value-adder, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to link the Chinese mainland and the international market,” Chan said.

The regional importance of the event was reflected in visitor demographics. Approximately 75 per cent of attendees came from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian economies, including Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Participation from Southeast Asia continued to expand, reflecting the region’s rising purchasing power and growing influence in global beverage consumption trends.

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from this year’s edition was the continued commitment of international producers to Asian markets. Despite persistent uncertainty surrounding global trade and economic growth, the number of producing countries represented at the exhibition increased to 38 from 35 two years ago. Nine countries, including Austria, Belgium, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, Tunisia, and Uruguay, participated for the first time.

The growing diversity of exhibitors suggests that producers increasingly view Asia not merely as an export destination but as a strategic market essential to future business development. Alongside established wine-producing nations such as France, Italy, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal, and the United States, emerging producers are also seeking opportunities to capture market share in a region where premiumisation and changing consumer preferences continue to create new demand.

According to Grace Ghazalé, international events director at Vinexposium, the increase in international participation sends a strong signal about the resilience and attractiveness of Asian markets.

“The growth in international exhibitors confirms that, despite a complex global economic and trade environment, operators continue to consider Asia a strategic market,” she said.

Beyond traditional wine categories, Vinexpo Asia also showcased broader transformations taking place within the beverage sector. One of the most notable developments was the rapid expansion of Be Spirits, Vinexposium’s dedicated platform for spirits, beer, cider, sake, and mixology. The segment brought together 105 exhibitors from 18 countries, compared to only 13 exhibitors at the previous edition, reflecting growing demand for premium and innovative alcoholic beverages across the region.

The exhibition also highlighted the emergence of alcohol-free alternatives. Although still relatively small, no-alcohol products accounted for one in 10 exhibitor references, signalling the gradual shift towards more health-conscious consumption habits among Asian consumers. Together, these trends point to a market that is becoming increasingly sophisticated, diversified, and driven by consumer choice.

For industry participants, the event offered more than a showcase of products. It provided a platform for understanding changing market dynamics, identifying emerging opportunities, and building partnerships across one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions.

Looking ahead, Vinexposium announced plans to establish Vinexpo Asia as an annual event hosted in a single Asian hub from 2027 onwards. The move aims to provide greater stability and consistency for exhibitors and trade professionals seeking long-term engagement with Asian markets.