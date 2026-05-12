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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Visa becomes official payment partner for The Weeknd's Asia tour

May 12, 2026 | 10:04
(0) user say
Visa signed as the official payment partner for the Asia leg of The Weeknd's stadium tour, offering cardholder perks and seamless ticketing.

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced a new partnership with global music icon The Weeknd's 'After Hours Til Dawn' Stadium Tour, acting as the Official Payment Partner for its Asia leg. The partnership marks a long-awaited return to Asia for The Weeknd, who last toured in the continent in 2018 and continues Visa's rhythm of music collaborations connecting fans to artists they love across Asia Pacific.

The 'After Hours Til Dawn' Stadium Tour arrives in Asia after toppling industry records over the last year – surpassing US$1 billion in gross ticket sales and over 7.5 million tickets sold for 153 shows, making it the highest-grossing tour by a male solo artist[1]. The Asia leg will kick off first in Tokyo on 20 September and will sweep across Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok, and Hong Kong before concluding on 4 November in Kuala Lumpur.

As the Official Payment Partner, Visa will bring fans of The Weeknd an early opportunity to secure tickets for select markets in the 'After Hours Til Dawn' Stadium Tour. Visa cardholders of selected issuing partners can shop the Visa Presales on Live Nation for the Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore shows:

  • Bangkok: 19 May, 10AM to 20 May, 10AM BKT – All KBank Visa credit cards
  • Hong Kong: 19 May, 10AM to 20 May, 10AM HKT – All ZA Bank ZA Cards (Visa)
  • Kuala Lumpur: 19 May, 10AM to 20 May, 10AM MYT – All Maybank Visa credit cards
  • Singapore: 19 May, 12PM to 20 May, 12PM SGT – All Visa cards

Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific at Visa said: "Visa is proud to continue bringing amazing music experiences to fans in Asia Pacific. The Weeknd is a global star whose music resonates across borders. His return to Asia has been eagerly anticipated and we are thrilled to power this moment with seamless payments and early access, connecting culture and commerce so everyone can be the fan they want to be."

Visa champions the moments that bring fans closer to the passions they love, from sports and music to fashion and entertainment. Guided by a fan-first approach to partnerships, Visa designs experiences that deepen connection and make participation seamless, secure and accessible for audiences around the world. Through high impact partnerships, Visa helps shape cultural moments while enabling effortless, cross-border commerce. Visa's partnership with the 'After Hours Til Dawn' Stadium tour continues a drumbeat of top-notch music partnerships such as "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'" and the MAMA AWARDS, the world's no.1 K-pop awards, allowing Visa to create more meaningful experiences that bring fans closer to the artists they love.

For more information, visit https://www.visa.com.sg/promotions/the-weeknd.html

By PR Newswire

Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
visa The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn

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