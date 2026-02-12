Corporate

Vietnamese citizens can apply for an e-visa to Mozambique

February 12, 2026 | 00:00
Mozambique's new digitally enabled e‑visa system forms part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda.
Vietnamese citizens can apply for an e-visa to Mozambique
In an official ceremony held on February 11, the platform was launched by Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique

Powered by VFS Global, the modernised digital platform introduces advanced automation, secure data processing and cloud-based infrastructure, enabling travellers from 183 countries worldwide to apply online for Mozambique visas through a secure, fully integrated e‑Visa solution that manages visa applications.

The solution covers multiple categories of VISA and ETA, including Tourist, Business, Crew Transhipment, Sports and Culture, Humanitarian Assistance, Oil and Gas, with stay durations ranging from short‑term to long‑term visas of up to two years

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer of VFS Global said, “We are privileged to partner with the Government of Mozambique on this important digital transformation initiative, which reflects a shared commitment to facilitating secure and efficient global mobility."

"The newly upgraded platform integrates modern digital capabilities, representing an important digital gateway for travellers, businesses and investors, reinforcing Mozambique’s commitment to welcoming the world through secure, efficient and technology‑driven mobility solutions. As part of its implementation, the e‑Visa initiative supports local employment and capacity, thereby contributing to skills development and job creation in the country.”

The launch of the digitally enhanced system is also expected to play a key role in promoting Mozambique globally, with a planned tourism promotion programme that leverages the digital platform and an extensive international network to support inbound travel growth in line with the government’s tourism objectives.

The platform features intuitive navigation, automated data extraction from passports, an integrated photo editor, and a secure international payment gateway that enables applicants to complete the process before travel.

The system is fully responsive across mobile, tablet and desktop devices, and provides access to 24/7 multilingual customer support, enhancing accessibility for travellers worldwide. With the payment having been made online, travellers can enjoy a smoother and faster entry experience at the immigration counters.

From a governance and security standpoint, the platform is built on a robust and scalable architecture, supported by cloud technologies and advanced cybersecurity protocols to ensure high performance, real‑time monitoring and uninterrupted availability.

All applications are quality‑checked by a dedicated back‑office team based in Mozambique operating 24/7, while data protection and privacy are safeguarded through compliance with global security and data protection standards.

Mozambique's government retains sole authority over visa decisions. VFS Global manages only non‑judgmental administrative processes through the platform, ensuring a clear separation between service delivery and sovereign decision‑making.

In Vietnam, the VFS Global Centre is responsible for receiving and processing dossiers from Schengen and several other countries, including New Zealand, Japan, and Australia.

Vietnam grants 45-day visa waiver to 12 European countries Vietnam grants 45-day visa waiver to 12 European countries

A new resolution has been issued by the Vietnamese government granting visa exemptions to citizens of 12 European countries to boost tourism.
Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

The new visa exemption policy for tourists from 12 European countries is expected to contribute to the goal of welcoming 22 million international visitors by the end of 2025

By Nguyen Huong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

