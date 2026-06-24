SunAsia Energy, VinEnergo launch Solar on Water portfolio in the Philippines

The move marks a significant milestone in renewable energy cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam.

Targeted for commercial operations between 2027 and 2028, the three projects are expected to be among the first large-scale pile-mounted Solar on Water developments in the Philippines.

Once operational, they are expected to generate enough clean electricity to power more than 278,000 homes annually while avoiding approximately 460,888 tonnes of carbon emissions each year–equivalent to the carbon sequestration of around 21 million trees.

The partnership was formally announced during “SunAsia and VinEnergo: A Celebration of ASEAN Partnership” held in Manila on June 17.

The projects will utilise Solar on Stilts technology, an innovative Solar on Water model in which solar panels are elevated on concrete pile structures above water areas, allowing aquaculture and fishpond operations to continue beneath and around the installations.

The approach demonstrates how renewable energy generation can coexist with food production and water resource management, supporting the Food–Energy–Water Nexus while preserving the traditional livelihoods of local communities.

Located in Pampanga and Negros Occidental, the projects are designed to maximise the productive use of water-based areas by enabling clean energy generation alongside aquaculture activities. Together, they are expected to serve as pioneering models for green development that balance energy security, food production, environmental stewardship, and community development.

The partnership is expected to help address growing power demand in Luzon and the Visayas while supporting the Philippines' transition to cleaner energy sources. Beyond power generation, the projects are expected to create employment opportunities, stimulate local economic activity, and support sustainable development in host communities.

“This partnership was born out of the shared resolve of SunAsia Energy and VinEnergo to advance energy security, support economic growth, improve the lives of our people, and help protect the planet,” said SunAsia Energy CEO and president Tetchi Capellan. “Through Solar on Stilts, we are not only building renewable energy infrastructure; we are creating a model where food production and clean energy can grow together.”

Capellan said the partnership presented a unique opportunity to integrate solar energy with aquaculture, particularly in Pampanga and Negros Occidental, where fishponds and aquaculture communities play an important role in local livelihoods and food production.

“The most exciting part of this partnership is the integration of aquaculture and energy production,” Capellan said. “Vietnam is one of the world’s leading shrimp exporters, while the Philippines has a strong history in shrimp production. By bringing together the experience, technology, and commitment of both countries, this partnership presents a compelling case for integrated solar-aquaculture farming from both a farm productivity and energy cost perspective.”

Over the next 18 months, SunAsia Energy and VinEnergo will work closely on engineering and project development activities, including the selection of maritime engineers, technology providers, and contractors for the installation of close to 700,000 solar panels on stilts and approximately 62 km of new transmission lines across Pampanga and Negros Occidental.

“We look forward to working with SunAsia Energy in bringing this innovative renewable energy model from vision to reality,” said Nguyen Anh Khoa, CEO of VinEnergo. “Solar on Water offers a unique opportunity to support green energy growth and responsible resource utilisation.”

The announcement comes as the Philippines hosts an ASEAN ministerial meeting, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in advancing energy security, climate action, food resilience, and sustainable development.

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