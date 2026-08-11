Sedona SkyRun concludes latest race above Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Sedona Vietnam

During the competition, both the men's and women's event records were broken. Soh Wai Ching claimed the men's title with a time of 4 minutes and 53 seconds, while Cheong Yan Mei secured the women's championship in 6 minutes and 46 seconds.

Beyond the competition, Sedona SkyRun once again carried out its Bytes for Future initiative. Over the past three years, more than VND145 million ($5,800) has been contributed to the initiative, with all of the proceeds from race bib sales dedicated to the fund. Sedona SkyRun continues to reflect Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to fostering a healthier and more connected community while supporting Keppel Vietnam's corporate social responsibility programme.

This year's event was further honoured by the presence of Larry Tan, executive vice president of Keppel Vietnam, who joined the race as a participant before presenting awards to the top finishers.

Vo Hoang Thinh, who took part in the event for the third year running, said, "While I’m not someone who regularly takes part in sports activities, Sedona SkyRun is an exception. Every year, I’m among the first to register for the race. What impressed me most this year was how thoughtfully the event was organised. There were many activities and experiences for participants to enjoy, making it a great experience even for non-professional runners like me.”

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