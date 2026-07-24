Pan Pacific launches 2026 mooncake collection

Inspired by the refined beauty of osmanthus blossoms, autumn moonlight and the passage of time, this year’s collection retells a traditional story through a more modern and elegant expression.

Every detail is thoughtfully curated to evoke familiar moonlit seasons, where flavours, memories and the art of gifting continue to be cherished year after year.

The box design is distinguished by a deep muted green palette, paired with graceful ivory tones and delicate antique gold accents. Osmanthus motifs, moonlight-inspired details and soft flowing lines create a harmonious blend of understated Eastern elegance and contemporary gifting sensibility.

Alongside the Traditional Box, the VIP edition is elevated with a two-layer structure, thoughtfully designed to hold mooncakes and accompanying gifts separately, offering a more luxurious option for the season of appreciation.

Minimal yet elegant in spirit, “The timeless fragrance of memory” is a gift that conveys wishes of connection, fulfilment and lasting harmony. More than a mooncake box, the collection is a refined gesture of appreciation for loved ones, partners and treasured relationships.

With 18 beautifully crafted gift options, the collection offers a wide range of choices-from traditional 4-cake and 8-cake boxes to exclusive VIP sets paired with premium tea, fine wines, and our signature artisanal horse-themed pen holder and business card stand. These thoughtfully curated sets serve as the perfect expression of love and connection.

A flavourful journey unfolds through eight unique, handcrafted fillings

A flavourful journey unfolds through eight unique, handcrafted fillings made from the finest, freshest ingredients. Each box design features a curated selection of these flavours, offering a distinct experience tailored to every edition, including salted egg yolk, premium pineapple, mung bean and coconut milk, taro, coffee and cheese, among others.

Customers will enjoy exclusive privileges, including great savings on a minimum purchase of 50 boxes, and complimentary delivery for a minimum purchase of 20 boxes to a single location within 5km from the hotel. Besides this, a personalised company logo will be added complimentary or at a special price for purchases by August 20.

Situated at the edge of the city centre, Pan Pacific Hanoi provides a harbour of tranquil balance in bustling Hanoi, with 328 fully furnished rooms and suites presenting magnificent views of the poetic West Lake, and an array of recreational facilities furnished with thoughtful touches for your complete relaxation.

Especially, Pan Pacific Hanoi is well-known for a delectable fusion of Western and Eastern gastronomy in Pacifica Restaurant (All-day dining), Ming Restaurant (Cantonese cuisine), Song Hong Bar and the panoramic rooftop bar The Summit, promising the finest dining experience for your stay.

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