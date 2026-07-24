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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pan Pacific launches 2026 mooncake collection

July 24, 2026 | 10:51
(0) user say
Pan Pacific is delighted to introduce the 2026 Mooncake Collection, “Huong Moc Luu Nien” (The timeless fragrance of memory) – a new signature that continues preserving the spirit of Mid-Autumn through the years.
Pan Pacific launches 2026 mooncake collection
Pan Pacific launches 2026 mooncake collection

Inspired by the refined beauty of osmanthus blossoms, autumn moonlight and the passage of time, this year’s collection retells a traditional story through a more modern and elegant expression.

Every detail is thoughtfully curated to evoke familiar moonlit seasons, where flavours, memories and the art of gifting continue to be cherished year after year.

The box design is distinguished by a deep muted green palette, paired with graceful ivory tones and delicate antique gold accents. Osmanthus motifs, moonlight-inspired details and soft flowing lines create a harmonious blend of understated Eastern elegance and contemporary gifting sensibility.

Alongside the Traditional Box, the VIP edition is elevated with a two-layer structure, thoughtfully designed to hold mooncakes and accompanying gifts separately, offering a more luxurious option for the season of appreciation.

Minimal yet elegant in spirit, “The timeless fragrance of memory” is a gift that conveys wishes of connection, fulfilment and lasting harmony. More than a mooncake box, the collection is a refined gesture of appreciation for loved ones, partners and treasured relationships.

With 18 beautifully crafted gift options, the collection offers a wide range of choices-from traditional 4-cake and 8-cake boxes to exclusive VIP sets paired with premium tea, fine wines, and our signature artisanal horse-themed pen holder and business card stand. These thoughtfully curated sets serve as the perfect expression of love and connection.

Pan Pacific launches 2026 mooncake collection
A flavourful journey unfolds through eight unique, handcrafted fillings

A flavourful journey unfolds through eight unique, handcrafted fillings made from the finest, freshest ingredients. Each box design features a curated selection of these flavours, offering a distinct experience tailored to every edition, including salted egg yolk, premium pineapple, mung bean and coconut milk, taro, coffee and cheese, among others.

Customers will enjoy exclusive privileges, including great savings on a minimum purchase of 50 boxes, and complimentary delivery for a minimum purchase of 20 boxes to a single location within 5km from the hotel. Besides this, a personalised company logo will be added complimentary or at a special price for purchases by August 20.

Situated at the edge of the city centre, Pan Pacific Hanoi provides a harbour of tranquil balance in bustling Hanoi, with 328 fully furnished rooms and suites presenting magnificent views of the poetic West Lake, and an array of recreational facilities furnished with thoughtful touches for your complete relaxation.

Especially, Pan Pacific Hanoi is well-known for a delectable fusion of Western and Eastern gastronomy in Pacifica Restaurant (All-day dining), Ming Restaurant (Cantonese cuisine), Song Hong Bar and the panoramic rooftop bar The Summit, promising the finest dining experience for your stay.

Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set

Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City unveils its “Graceful Peonies in Autumn” mooncake concept for this Mid-Autumn festival, a time when families and friends gather to honour tradition and indulge in seasonal delicacies.
Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

Mia Saigon Hotel introduces Mia Luxury Collection's Nguyet Hoa or Moonlit Blossoms mooncake collection in the shape of a cylindrical mooncake box with a stylised handle, evoking the elegance of a handbag.
Pan Pacific Hanoi kicks off 2026 art awards celebrating young and disabled artists Pan Pacific Hanoi kicks off 2026 art awards celebrating young and disabled artists

Pan Pacific Hanoi, in collaboration with the Vietnam University of Fine Arts (VUFA), launched the third edition of the Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award in early November.
Young artists honoured at Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Awards Young artists honoured at Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Awards

Pan Pacific Hanoi has concluded the third edition of its annual art award on April 7, recognising young and emerging talents under the 2026 theme ‘Horizons of Tomorrow.’

By Nhat Ha

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
mooncake Pan Pacific collection Mid-Autumn Festival

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