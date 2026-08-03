Halong Bay Heritage Marathon powered by Li-Ning scheduled for November

According to the announcement of the Organising Committee on August 2, the marathon remains Vietnam's only road race to hold the World Athletics Label awarded by the World Athletics. Li-Ning will act as the diamond sponsor and exclusive apparel partner for this year's edition.

Nguyen Tri, CEO of DHA Vietnam, the race owner and organiser, said, “Retaining the World Athletics Label serves as a testament to the marathon’s international quality while reinforcing Vietnam's growing position on the global marathon map."

Paco Borao, president of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, said, “The Halong Bay Heritage Marathon Powered by Li-Ning possesses all the essential elements of a world-class sporting and community event. With the World Athletics Label, the marathon has the opportunity to boost sports tourism in Halong in the same way major marathons have done for heritage cities such as Paris, Tokyo, Athens and Valencia.”

To maintain the World Athletics Label standards, the Organising Committee has upgraded all operational procedures, including multi-layered medical and rescue systems, race safety, anti-doping measures, as well as athlete care and experience.This year, the marathon is expected to welcome a record 18,000 participants, who will compete across four race categories: the marathon, half-marathon, 10 km, and 5 km.

The race will start and finish at the Quang Ninh Planning, Fair and Exhibition Palace. The course once again takes runners along fully closed roads bordering Halong Bay. The course ranks among the world's 50 most scenic running courses by Runner's World UK.

Finishing at sunrise overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage bay has been widely described by runners as an unforgettable experience.

At the 2026 launch, the Organising Committee has also introduced the Green Dragon Cup. This is the first-ever playground launched exclusively for the business community, aiming to connect, network, and spread the spirit of sportsmanship.

With tens of thousands of runners and visitors expected to converge on Halong, the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon Powered by Li-Ning is projected to become a major driver of sports tourism, generating revenue for accommodation, hospitality, and related services while presenting Vietnam's culture and people to an international audience.

Cat Ba named among Southeast Asia’s top island adventures National Geographic has highlighted Cat Ba Island as an ideal playground for rock climbers, cave explorers, and adventurers seeking to conquer limestone rocks overlooking the sea.

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors Quang Ninh has welcomed a surge of international cruise arrivals, highlighting the province’s growing appeal as a heritage and tourism destination.