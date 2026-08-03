Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon powered by Li-Ning scheduled for November

August 03, 2026 | 22:58
(0) user say
Halong Bay Heritage Marathon Powered by Li-Ning will take place from November 20–22, with the main race day scheduled for November 22.
Halong Bay Heritage Marathon powered by Li-Ning scheduled for November

According to the announcement of the Organising Committee on August 2, the marathon remains Vietnam's only road race to hold the World Athletics Label awarded by the World Athletics. Li-Ning will act as the diamond sponsor and exclusive apparel partner for this year's edition.

Nguyen Tri, CEO of DHA Vietnam, the race owner and organiser, said, “Retaining the World Athletics Label serves as a testament to the marathon’s international quality while reinforcing Vietnam's growing position on the global marathon map."

Paco Borao, president of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, said, “The Halong Bay Heritage Marathon Powered by Li-Ning possesses all the essential elements of a world-class sporting and community event. With the World Athletics Label, the marathon has the opportunity to boost sports tourism in Halong in the same way major marathons have done for heritage cities such as Paris, Tokyo, Athens and Valencia.”

To maintain the World Athletics Label standards, the Organising Committee has upgraded all operational procedures, including multi-layered medical and rescue systems, race safety, anti-doping measures, as well as athlete care and experience.This year, the marathon is expected to welcome a record 18,000 participants, who will compete across four race categories: the marathon, half-marathon, 10 km, and 5 km.

The race will start and finish at the Quang Ninh Planning, Fair and Exhibition Palace. The course once again takes runners along fully closed roads bordering Halong Bay. The course ranks among the world's 50 most scenic running courses by Runner's World UK.

Finishing at sunrise overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage bay has been widely described by runners as an unforgettable experience.

At the 2026 launch, the Organising Committee has also introduced the Green Dragon Cup. This is the first-ever playground launched exclusively for the business community, aiming to connect, network, and spread the spirit of sportsmanship.

With tens of thousands of runners and visitors expected to converge on Halong, the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon Powered by Li-Ning is projected to become a major driver of sports tourism, generating revenue for accommodation, hospitality, and related services while presenting Vietnam's culture and people to an international audience.

Cat Ba named among Southeast Asia’s top island adventures Cat Ba named among Southeast Asia’s top island adventures

National Geographic has highlighted Cat Ba Island as an ideal playground for rock climbers, cave explorers, and adventurers seeking to conquer limestone rocks overlooking the sea.
Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Quang Ninh has welcomed a surge of international cruise arrivals, highlighting the province’s growing appeal as a heritage and tourism destination.
Amata City Halong welcomes new project in semiconductor supply chain Amata City Halong welcomes new project in semiconductor supply chain

On May 25, Thai-backed developer Amata City Halong signed an agreement with Mutek Technology Vietnam to develop a manufacturing project serving the semiconductor industry, reinforcing the appeal of Song Khoai Industrial Park as a destination for high-tech foreign direct investment in Quang Ninh province.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
marathon running Halong Bay Heritage Marathon Li-ning Ha Long

Related Contents

Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 launches

Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 launches

Save Turtles Run returns to Con Dao for fifth anniversary

Save Turtles Run returns to Con Dao for fifth anniversary

2025 China-ASEAN Marathon kicks off with 15,000 runners in Fangchenggang

2025 China-ASEAN Marathon kicks off with 15,000 runners in Fangchenggang

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

GWM Hosts World’s First Factory Marathon

GWM Hosts World’s First Factory Marathon

Latest News ⁄ Sports

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam's registered FDI jumps 58 per cent in first seven months

Vietnam's registered FDI jumps 58 per cent in first seven months

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet expands to 251 planes

Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet expands to 251 planes

Vietnam’s seven-month trade reaches $659.58 billion as deficit widens

Vietnam’s seven-month trade reaches $659.58 billion as deficit widens

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020