Muong Thanh group launches 2026 mooncake collection

More than a culinary gift, this year's collection sends a message of honouring traditional cultural values ​​and affirming Muong Thanh's mission to preserve Vietnamese identity.

Every Mid-Autumn Festival, mooncakes bearing the distinctive mark of Muong Thanh are quietly researched and created by the talented hands of Vi Kitchen's head chefs.

Originally, these meticulously crafted gifts were made to express gratitude to partners and loyal customers. The love, praise, and anticipation from customers have been a huge driving force behind the group's widespread launch of this premium mooncake line on the market.

The 2026 mooncake collection "Heritage sound - Embracing affection" is a perfect blend of familiar traditional flavours and modern touches. From the creamy lotus seed paste and refreshing mung bean filling to signature fillings like lotus seed with shredded pork, red bean, green tea, and chocolate… all ingredients are carefully selected, offering a complete experience that evokes childhood memories.

Each mooncake ensures a harmonious balance of taste and nutrition but also awakens childhood memories, familiar yet unique, providing a complete, authentic, and rustic culinary experience.

Beyond the value of an ordinary gift, Muong Thanh's collection of mooncakes this year stems from a desire to preserve and spread the story of Vietnamese culture. Inspired by the unique sounds of traditional musical instruments from the northern mountainous region, the packaging designs depict a reunion with the melodious sounds of the zither and flute, along with traditional melodies imbued with the colours of the mountains and forests.

Each preserved "sound" is a testament to the perseverance and meticulousness of folk artisans. As a Vietnamese corporation, Muong Thanh has consistents its mission of promoting and preserving national cultural heritage and bringing Vietnamese identity into every brand touchpoint. Whether viewed from preserving heritage or the dynamism of the hospitality industry, the core spirit through Muong Thanh's values ​​is: Deep love and pride for Vietnamese traditional culture.

To help individual and corporate customers prepare the most sincere thank-you gifts for partners and loved ones, Muong Thanh Group is launching an early bird promotion programme with many privileges, including attractive discounts for orders placed before August 15, and an exclusive discount policy for corporate customers ordering in large quantities.

Beside this, there is a custom logo printing service for each business to personalise thank-you gifts, with a free delivery to inner-city areas where Muong Thanh hotels are located.

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