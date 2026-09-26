VIR’s content quality and its evolution over the years

Over the past 35 years, the newspaper has become much more than a business publication. It has served as a trusted companion to Vietnam’s economic transformation, documenting the country’s remarkable journey from an emerging market to one of Asia’s most dynamic investment destinations.

Photo courtesy of Baker McKenzie

From the perspective of the Singaporean business community, VIR’s strength has always been its ability not only to report developments, but also to explain the policy, market, and institutional context behind them. This depth of coverage has helped investors understand not just what is happening in Vietnam, but why it matters and how it affects business decisions.

Over the years, the newspaper has evolved alongside Vietnam itself. As the economy has become more sophisticated and integrated into global value chains, VIR has expanded from covering investment news to providing deeper insights into regulatory reforms, industry trends, sustainability, technology, infrastructure, and international trade. Its consistent output over the years has made it a valuable source of information for both domestic and international readers. In a business environment where investors assess opportunities and information rigorously, credible journalism plays an essential role in building confidence.

For international investors, including Singaporean companies, VIR has played an important role in communicating Vietnam’s investment story to the world. It has helped showcase the country’s economic ambitions, policy priorities, and sectoral opportunities, while also providing a platform for dialogue among policymakers, investors, chambers of commerce, and local enterprises.

In doing so, VIR has acted as a bridge connecting international businesses with Vietnam’s evolving development agenda and helping foreign investors better understand both the opportunities and practical realities of operating in the market.

Perhaps VIR’s most important contribution has been its role in fostering a shared understanding between Vietnam and the global business community. Investment is not only about capital flows but also equally about trust, understanding, and long-term partnership.

By giving voice to different stakeholders, explaining policy developments, and reflecting business experiences on the ground, VIR has helped create a more informed and constructive investment environment. This has been particularly valuable in strengthening Vietnam-Singapore economic ties and encouraging practical cooperation between businesses from both countries.

Looking ahead, as Vietnam advances towards higher-value, innovation-driven growth, VIR has an opportunity to play an even greater role. Investors will increasingly seek reliable analysis on key issues such as investment reforms, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, renewable energy, environmental, social, and governance standards, etc. At the same time, the rapid rise of digital media, social platforms, and AI will make credibility more valuable than ever.

VIR should continue embracing new technologies while maintaining the high journalistic standard that has earned its reputation. Publications that successfully combine speed, accessibility, and trust will remain indispensable, and VIR is well positioned to continue serving as a trusted bridge between Vietnam, international investors, and the wider business community.

Evolution vital for VIR to stay relevant With countries around the world having to deal with a decline in their press industries, Vietnam Investment Review has accelerated its transformation to become more user-friendly via cooperation with outside media agencies and the hosting of talk shows and seminars.

Carrying the torch in Vietnam’s media Over the decades, Vietnam Investment Review has provided a platform for players in economics, investment, business, property, finance, technology, and more. But it also offers up a space for diplomacy, and over the years many embassy leaders and other dignitaries from overseas have provided warm words for Vietnam. Here, representatives explain what VIR means to them and offer their view on how the country is evolving.