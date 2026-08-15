IKI launches multisensory experience and symphony series

The event marked the launch of IKI Gallery as the project's operating space and introduced the brand ecosystem being developed for IKI Village, a project envisioned around the concept of integrated riverfront wellness living.

The IKI Experience multisensory art journey combines cinema, music, knowledge, and interactive technology to create an immersive emotional experience while conveying a philosophy of balanced living, inner peace, and holistic wellness.

The “SEE” space features the advertising film A Life of Serenity and the brand short film Under the Canopy of Serenity, exploring themes of time, family, and enduring values, while prompting reflection on how people cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

The films were created by creative director Tien Vo and Australian director Keir McFarlane, with international artist Nguyen Ngoc Anh and actress Do Thi Hai Yen, who portrays “The Aura”, a symbolic representation of the spirit of the Tac River waterfront.

The visual experience is accompanied by the theme song The Message by band Quyech, which won a Silver Sol award at the 2024 Vietnam Music Awards. The song connects five emotional chapters, from dawn to quiet night, portraying IKI Village as a serene living environment where family values are nurtured and passed down through generations.

If cinema serves as the gateway to the emotional journey, IKI Symphony Sound of Wellness, held on August 15 and co-organised with Galaxy Media, was the highlight of the “HEAR” space. The concert draws on principles of brainwave science and micro-sound, aiming to promote mind-body wellness, relieve deep-seated stress, restore energy, and stimulate creative thinking for strategic decision-making.

At the heart of the programme was IKI Symphony, a piece specially composed for IKI Village by Tran Trong Tu. The composition takes listeners through five emotional chapters – Dawn of Creation, A New Day in the Sun, Sunset by the River, Serenity at Night, and Eternal Origins – tracing a journey from the beginning of life to a state of serenity and prosperity, where spiritual values are nurtured and passed down through generations.

Building on this inspiration, the concert brought together diva Ha Tran, accompanied by the Duc Minh Band, and international pianist Ho Khanh Van. The programme combined musical works by Vietnamese cultural icons Van Cao, Pham Duy, Trinh Cong Son, Tran Tien and Nguyen Cuong with classical masterpieces by J.S. Bach, Haydn, Chopin, Beethoven and Liszt.

Beyond cinema and music, IKI Experience extends its exploration into the philosophy of living through IKI Bookset – “The IKI Way of Life”, which is scheduled for release in October.

IKI Village is being developed as a wellness-integrated residential project in eastern Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: IKI