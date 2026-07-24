Livelihood Transition Training Conference contributes to rabies prevention and food safety development

The conference was organised by Hanoi Sub-Department of Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine (under Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment), in coordination with Soi Dog Foundation and Vietnam Social and Behaviour Change Communication for Sustainable Development Company (SBCC Vietnam).

The conference brought together representatives of state management agencies, experts in veterinary medicine, public health and sustainable economic development, together with households currently engaged in the slaughtering and trading of dog and cat meat across the project's 14 pilot wards.

This session builds on three previous livelihood transition training conferences and three online selling skills workshops held earlier under the project. At this fourth conference, the Organising Committee introduced additional hands-on vocational training programmes in food processing and beverage preparation, diversifying employment opportunities and giving participating households more options suited to current market demand as they transition to new occupations.

The project “Pilot Model for Rabies Prevention, Sustainable Economic Development – Phased - Transitioning the Dog and Cat Meat Trade in Selected Wards of Hanoi City,” approved by Hanoi People’s Committee in 2025, has achieved a number of positive results to date.

According to a review conducted by the people’s committees of the participating wards and the Project Management Board as of last month, 28 dog and cat meat slaughtering and trading facilities have ceased operations, and 25 facilities have registered to transition their business models.

Notably, Giang Vo ward has become the first locality within the project’s scope confirmed, based on local review results, to have no remaining dog and cat meat trading facilities in operation. This outcome reflects the combined effect of multiple measures, including strengthened communication and outreach, livelihood transition support, improved state management of veterinary medicine, food safety and food traceability, rabies prevention and control, and the consensus of residents.

A baseline survey conducted before the project began had also found no dog and cat meat trading facilities in Cua Nam ward. However, Giang Vo is the first locality to achieve this result as an outcome of the project’s support activities, demonstrating the initial effectiveness of a model that combines state management, behaviour change communication, and livelihood transition support.

To support households in transitioning to sustainable occupations, the Organising Committee introduced vocational training programmes suited to current market demand, requiring reasonable initial investment, straightforward to implement, and well-matched to the experience of households already working in food and beverage services.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyen Dinh Dang, director of Hanoi Sub-Department of Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine, said, “The project’s early results show that combining stronger state management with livelihood transition support is the right direction, gradually changing public awareness and helping residents move into stable, sustainable occupations."

"Going forward, the Sub-Department will continue to work with local authorities, organisations and businesses to expand support activities, contributing to more effective rabies prevention and control, food safety assurance, animal disease control, and the development of civilised, sustainable livestock farming.”

Representatives of Soi Dog Foundation and SBCC Vietnam commended the project’s early results and reaffirmed their continued commitment to working with city agencies on vocational training, startup support, market linkages, and ongoing support for households throughout their livelihood transition.

Beyond Giang Vo ward, the project has also seen positive change in areas such as Tu Liem and Tay Mo, which previously had a relatively large number of dog and cat meat trading facilities. According to review results, many facilities in these areas have either ceased operations or are progressively transitioning their business models.

Phasing out the slaughter and trade of dog and cat meat will support households in shifting to sustainable livelihoods, while strengthening veterinary and food safety management, improving rabies control and food traceability, reducing zoonotic disease risks, and fostering a more civilised urban environment.

Going forward, Hanoi Sub-Department of Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine will continue to work with relevant departments, people’s committees, international organisations, businesses, vocational training institutions and job placement providers to expand livelihood transition support, creating opportunities for residents to pursue stable, sustainable careers, while contributing to implementation of the national rabies control programme.

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