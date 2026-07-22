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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 launches

July 22, 2026 | 14:39
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The launch ceremony of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon – Heritage Race 2026 was held in Hanoi on July 22, marking the start of the journey towards this year's event.
Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 launches

Entering its third edition, the race continues to connect Vietnam's running community with the global marathon community while encouraging healthy lifestyles, inclusivity, sustainability, and pride in Hanoi's cultural heritage.

The Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 will take place from November 6–8, with the main race day on November 8, featuring five race categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10km, 5km, and the 2.1km Kid Dash for children.

The event will be at Thong Nhat Park, a centrally located venue that provides runners with convenient access to Hanoi's culturally and historically significant race routes.

One of the key new features of the 2026 edition is the introduction of the Corporate Cup, a competition exclusively designed for the business community. The winning team will receive a trip to Shanghai to participate in the Standard Chartered Shanghai 10KM Run and connect with the international running community.

In addition, activities including the Race Expo, Leaders Run, and a series of networking programmes organised throughout race week will provide valuable opportunities for businesses, organisations and communities to connect.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Tri Man, director of Strategy and Market Development, said, “Sport, and running in particular, represents a healthy way of life. Through the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race, we strive not only to deliver a safe, successful race that enables runners to achieve their personal bests, but also to use this event as a platform to encourage positive values such as civility, solidarity and environmental responsibility."

The Organising Committee also unveiled the official 2026 Race Shirt, manufactured using recycled materials. This initiative contributes to reducing plastic waste, encourages responsible consumption, and supports Vietnam's commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

The 2026 edition will continue to implement a wide range of community initiatives. The "Shoes of Hope" programme encourages runners to donate pre-loved running shoes, which will be cleaned and distributed to children and disadvantaged communities in remote areas across Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the "Light up the way" initiative will continue to support visually impaired runners by connecting them with volunteer guides and providing appropriate assistance throughout the event. These initiatives reflect the race's commitment to promoting inclusivity, community engagement, and equal access to sport for all.

Trinh Nhu Quynh, member of the organising committee and head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Limited, said, "As the Title Sponsor of the event, we aim to encourage people to improve their health, endurance, discipline, and determination to push beyond their personal limits – qualities that are essential for building a prosperous and sustainable community."

"Beyond the race experience itself, the event provides an opportunity for people to connect, inspire one another, and promote an active and positive lifestyle. Through our accompanying initiatives and community programmes, Standard Chartered continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating positive impact and fostering a more connected and inclusive community through sport.”

Another highlight of the 2026 edition is the selection of Long Bien Bridge as the official heritage icon of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026. More than a historic landmark, the bridge symbolises Hanoi's rich cultural heritage and urban memory while representing connection – between the past and the present, between sport, culture and tourism, and between the Vietnamese community and friends from around the world.

As a member race of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Age Group Ranking System, results achieved at the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race are officially recognised as qualifying performances for entry consideration into any of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors, including the prestigious Boston Marathon, alongside the Tokyo Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon, TCS New York City Marathon, and the newly added Sydney Marathon.

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On May 19, Standard Chartered announced plans to invest ahead of long-term trends to maintain strong growth, boost productivity, further improve the quality of earnings, and maximise its competitive advantages.
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Vietnam's GDP growth is estimated at 6.5 per cent in the first half of the year, with the economy entering a phase of normalisation amid global challenges, according to a Standard Chartered report.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
standard chartered Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 running campaign marathon sports

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