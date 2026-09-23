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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nestlé PURINA to meet cat nutrition demand

September 23, 2026 | 08:57
(0) user say
Nestlé PURINA, a pet food brand under Nestlé, seeks to meet pet nutrition demand for cats in Vietnam.
Nestlé PURINA to meet cat nutrition demand
Photo courtesy of Nestlé PURINA

Nestlé PURINA draws upon over 130 years of expertise in pet nutrition science, backed by a network of 23 research centres, more than 500 veterinarians and scientists, as well as over 7,700 granted and pending patents.

This is the science behind Nestlé PURINA’s understanding of pets, from their unique nutritional needs to what helps them live healthier, happier lives every day.

Based on this understanding, PURINA ONE pet food is a complete and balanced nutrition option for cats, scientifically proven and validated by real-world results.

With PUNINA ONE, owners can recognise visible positive changes for their pets. Specifically, cats show greater interest in meals and have a better appetite right from the very first experience. After one week, cats will have more playful energy. In the second week, cats have healthy digestion and more consistent stool quality. Notably, they will have a shinier coat and healthier-looking skin in just three weeks.

In the long run, PURINA ONE helps strengthen a cat’s first line of immune defence through a nutritionally complete and balanced formula that meets AAFCO standards, contributing to their long-term health.

Caring for cats goes beyond simply choosing the right food. It is also an ongoing journey of learning to better understand a pet’s needs at every stage of their development.

With the goal of supporting pet owners, the Nestlé PURINA PetCare Vietnam platform has been established on social media. The platform provides useful information to help owners recognise signs that their cats are healthy, share care tips tailored to different ages and needs, and offer engaging activities for pet owners.

Users can also join the brand’s points-based rewards programme via its Zalo mini app to redeem a range of cat care services, helping provide a more comprehensive pet care experience.

A PURINA ONE trial sample registration programme is currently underway, inviting cat owners to experience the positive changes for themselves through QR codes or booking a GrabCar Pet ride.

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TagTag:
Nestlé Vietnam Purina cat nutrition

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