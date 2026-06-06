Fusion marks Global Wellness Day with spa promotions across Vietnam

The Vietnam-based wellness brand will celebrate the events on June 13 and June 21 respectively. Fusion is known for its 'all-spa inclusive' and 'breakfast anywhere, anytime' concepts, with properties including city hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, beachfront resorts, and wellness-focused mountain and spring retreats in central Vietnam.

Getaways are even more rewarding with exclusive Fusionlife member benefits, offering up to 25 per cent off on room bookings, spa treatments and dining.

Fusion Resort and Villas Danang will offer a day of mindful experiences on June 13, including walking meditation, surfing, yoga, energy healing, and sound healing. From June 12 to 14, the resort will also host a Global Wellness Weekend retreat led by Sophie and Sanjay Rawat, featuring a two-night stay, daily meals, spa treatments, and access to wellness facilities. The programme also includes a nutrition workshop, bonfire ritual, cacao ceremony, and guided meditation.

Recently recognised as 'Best Destination Spa' at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Spa Awards, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh invites guests to celebrate Global Wellness Day with peaceful and mindful activities surrounded by the beauty of nature. The resort yoga instructors practice in a tranquil garden hidden deep within Maia Spa, surrounded by a stunning water lily pond.

Here, guests are guided through gentle introductions to Tai Chi and yoga. Every session is thoughtfully designed for beginners, featuring everything from Sun Salutations to deep-stretch and sleep-enhancement practices paired with sound therapy. Beyond the mat, the Maia Natural Lab welcomes guests to handcraft their own organic body scrubs using all-natural ingredients.

From June 1–30, Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion invites guests to embrace a month-long journey of wellbeing through three signature experiences celebrating mindfulness, gentle movement, and the restorative energy of nature. Global Wellness Day will be marked on June 13 under the theme 'Joy Magenta', featuring Qi Gong, yoga, mindful hot spring immersion, and soothing sound healing sessions.

On June 21, International Yoga Day offers a peaceful opportunity to reconnect body and mind through chakra meditation and sunrise yoga amidst the serene forest landscape of Hue. The celebration concludes on June 22 with International Bathing Day, highlighted by a calming water meditation experience in Alba’s natural hot springs, complemented by a singing bowl session for deep relaxation and renewal.

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion was recently awarded Wellness in Travel and Tourism Certification, receiving an outstanding overall score of 97 per cent, another prestigious accolade for this highly recognised wellness resort.

In celebration of World Environment Day (June 5) and World Oceans Day (June 8), Fusion Suites Vung Tau is gifting complimentary plant seeds to guests, inviting them to grow their own greenery. This small yet meaningful gesture aims to spread awareness and inspire environmental protection. Additionally, on the morning of June 10, the hotel will host a beachfront Tai Chi session for employees, guests and locals alike, promoting health and wellness for the whole community.

Fusion Suites Saigon invites travellers to a gentle celebration of wellbeing, starting on June 14 with mindful movements, guided breathing, and restorative treatments crafted to renew body and mind. At its spa, therapists offer caring, down-to-earth service: calming facials, soothing hot-stone therapy, and mindful stretch sessions. Book any payable spa treatment and enjoy an extra complimentary 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the business district in the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong has announced the opening of the new Cham’s Spa. Inspired by Vietnamese wellness traditions, Cham’s Spa offers a calming retreat designed to help guests restore energy, relax the body, and rebalance the mind with 11 specialised treatments, including Swedish, deep tissue, and hot stone massages, facial care, and herbal remedies. Signature facials feature deep cleansing and gemstone massages for total renewal. Immersive combination packages (100–150 mins) start at VND639,000 ($24.27).

Fusion Hotels & Resorts makes strategic acquisition to create leading regional platform Fusion Hotels & Resorts has announced today that it has acquired GLOW Hotels & Resorts in a transaction that aims to create one of the region’s strongest hospitality brand and management platforms.

Fusion launches festive wellness and dining packages in Vietnam Wellness-focused luxury hotel brand Fusion is rolling out festive dining, spa packages, and special experiences for the holiday season across Vietnam.