Innovation expands reach of cultural identity in Hue

In Hue, every dish, every street corner and every voice carry a fragment of heritage. As technology reshapes the way people discover destinations, the challenge is no longer how to preserve these traditions, but how to tell their stories anew, reaching wider audiences without losing the authenticity that makes Hue unmistakably itself.

Nguyen Phuong Vi, marketing manager of Grab Vietnam, said that digital transformation in tourism should not be understood as turning Hue into a completely different or overly modernised destination. Rather, its purpose is to make the city more accessible and appealing to a wider range of visitors while preserving its distinctive identity.

According to Vi, after one year of working alongside local authorities on digital transformation initiatives spanning the economy, transportation and tourism sectors, the most meaningful outcome for Grab was 100 per cent of its driver-partners chose to remain on the platform.

“This is more than a retention metric. It is a reflection of trust among those participating in the digital transformation journey. For cyclo drivers in particular, many of whom had spent decades serving passengers through traditional methods, learning to use smartphones, navigation tools and digital applications represented a significant transition,” said Vi.

“Their decision to stay on the platform demonstrates their confidence that they can play an active role in the city's digital transformation. They are not merely transport providers; they are tourism ambassadors who help tell the story of Hue to visitors.”

Vi noted that technology is creating opportunities for many small businesses and individuals who previously had limited access to tourist markets.

A simple search for Hue's must-try eateries on Grab can now lead visitors to local favourites such as Gia Di grilled rice paper shop. Photo: Ha Vy

“Traditional vendors selling local specialities from small alleyway shops can now appear on the smartphones of thousands of visitors, helping them expand their customer base and generate additional income," she said.

"Likewise, many driver-partners have evolved beyond simply transporting passengers from one destination to another. They have become companions who introduce visitors to local culture, history and daily life throughout their journey.”

However, the Grab representative stressed that digital platforms alone are not enough. What matters most is building a seamless tourism ecosystem that connects different services and experiences.

“Travellers do not want fragmented digital platforms. They are looking for a smooth and uninterrupted journey, from arriving at the airport and finding reliable transportation, to discovering local restaurants and exploring cultural attractions,” Vi said.

“Technology delivers its greatest value when it serves as a bridge connecting different stakeholders across the tourism ecosystem, creating a convenient, consistent and frictionless visitor experience.”

Drawing on Grab’s experience in Hue, Vi highlighted three key lessons.

“First, all tourism development efforts must begin with respect for and understanding of local cultural values. Digital transformation is not about replacing the old with the new, but about using technology to reinterpret heritage in ways that make it more relevant and appealing to younger generations,” she said.

Second, destinations must continuously create unique and memorable experiences that encourage visitors not only to come, but also to return.

“Grab is not replacing the cyclo; we are helping it reach more visitors. We are not changing the flavour of Hue cuisine, we are helping local eateries become more visible to travellers. Technology's role is simply to connect people with the authentic values that already exist,” she said.

Third, expanding digital literacy and improving technological capabilities should be regarded as essential foundations for sustainable development.

“Advanced technology should not be reserved solely for large corporations or complex business needs. Its greatest value lies in enabling ordinary people to access new opportunities, improve their livelihoods and participate in economic growth,” said Vi.

Grab Cyclos

Vo Hoang Lien Minh, head of the Tourism Management Division at Hue Department of Tourism, said the city's development strategy was guided by Resolution 54 of the Politburo, which identifies the preservation and promotion of Hue's imperial heritage as a foundation for development while positioning tourism as a key economic sector.

“The development mindset has evolved from preserving heritage for its own sake to preserving heritage for development. Heritage is not merely an asset to be safeguarded; it is also a valuable resource capable of generating economic value and creating new opportunities for growth,” said Minh at the workshop hosted by Hue People's Committee, Grab Vietnam, and the Hue Institute For Development Studies on June 11.

“With eight UNESCO-recognised heritage elements, a culinary repertoire of approximately 1,700 dishes and a rapidly expanding high-end hospitality sector expected to add 4,000 hotel rooms by 2027, Hue's tourism industry has recorded strong growth. The city welcomed around four million visitors during the first six months, while hotel occupancy rates reached nearly 100 per cent during major holiday periods,” Minh added.

Despite these achievements, Minh acknowledged the challenge of what he described as value leakage, whereby many visitors leave too quickly, spend relatively little and have limited opportunities for meaningful interaction with the city's cultural heritage.

“Hue's nighttime economy remains underdeveloped compared with neighbouring destinations, while the supply of talent with expertise in digital marketing and technology continues to lag demand,” Minh said.

Vo Hoang Lien Minh, head of theTourism Management Division at Hue Department of Tourism

To address these challenges, Minh said that Hue was developing a long-term strategy built around four core pillars.

“The first pillar focuses on conservation and reinvestment, creating mechanisms that enable responsible private-sector participation in heritage conservation and utilisation while generating additional resources for preservation,” he said. “The second pillar is digital transformation. The city is studying plans to digitally map the entire imperial heritage complex using 3D and LiDAR technologies, while also developing a digital culinary museum to preserve recipes and culinary knowledge associated with traditional dishes at risk of disappearing. Emerging technologies such as AI and the metaverse are also being explored as tools to personalise visitor experiences for different demographic groups.”

Alongside digital transformation, green development has been identified as another strategic priority, reflecting growing global demand for sustainable travel experiences.

“Hue is encouraging environmentally friendly mobility solutions, including electric vehicles, cycling networks and pedestrian-friendly public spaces, while also developing a green tourism certification framework for accommodation providers,” Minh said.

Keeping heritage authentic in a digital world As digital technologies transform how destinations engage with global audiences, Hue city's challenge is no longer just preserving its rich cultural heritage, but ensuring centuries-old values remain authentic and relevant in the digital age.