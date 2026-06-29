Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TCL joins 2,500-plus participants at Olympic Day Asian Games Fun Run in Hong Kong

June 29, 2026 | 16:28
(0) user say
TCL, as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, supported the 2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run in Hong Kong, joining more than 2,500 members of the public with lucky draw prizes worth approximately HKD 180,000.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2026 - TCL, as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, proudly supported the "2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run", organised by the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, joining more than 2,500 members of the public and athletes in celebrating International Olympic Day and showing support for Hong Kong athletes competing in the Asian Games. TCL also provided smart TV prizes worth approximately HK$180,000.

TCL supports the 2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run, celebrating the Olympic spirit with more than 2,500 members of the public.
TCL supports the 2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run, celebrating the Olympic spirit with more than 2,500 members of the public.

This year's Olympic Day event was themed "Run with Hong Kong Athletes" and was held at Hong Kong Science Park. It featured three categories: the 4km Individual Run, the 2km Family Fun Run and the 2km Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run. The venue also offered a variety of sports experiences and interactive zones. Among them, TCL set up the "SQD Advantage Challenge", where participants experienced TCL's SQD-Mini LED display technology through a fun ball-toss game and won Olympic-themed gifts. The lively atmosphere attracted many families and members of the public to take part and enjoy the energy and excitement of Olympic Day.

In addition to receiving commemorative gifts upon completing the event, runners could also enter a lucky draw using their bib numbers. TCL offered several smart TV prizes, with the highlight being the TCL flagship 75-inch X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, valued at HK$44,900. This model delivers peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits and features 20,736 precise local dimming zones for detailed reproduction of high dynamic range scenes. With Super QLED, WHVA 2.0 Ultra panel technology, and Ultra Colour Filter, it achieves 100% BT.2020 full-scenario wide colour gamut, ensuring vivid colour performance even in bright environments. Whether for watching the Olympics or everyday entertainment, the X11L recreates an immersive viewing experience at home, allowing the public to relive the excitement and emotion of sport.

Roger Gao, General Manager of TCL Hong Kong Branch, said: "As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL firmly believes that both technology and sport have the power to inspire and unite communities. By supporting the '2026 Olympic Day cum Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run', we are demonstrating TCL's commitment to promoting sports culture through innovation. We hope to extend the Olympic spirit from the sporting arena into everyday life."

TCL and the International Olympic Committee announced a global partnership in 2025, with the collaboration running through 2032. TCL became the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

https://www.tcl.com/hk/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TCL

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TCL Olympic Day Asian Games Fun Run Olympic Day Fun Run AichiNagoya Asian Games Hong Kong Athletes

Related Contents

TCL presents connectivity innovations at MWC 2026

TCL presents connectivity innovations at MWC 2026

TCL marks conclusion of Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics sponsorship

TCL marks conclusion of Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics sponsorship

TCL congratulates brand ambassador Gu on Milano Cortina performance

TCL congratulates brand ambassador Gu on Milano Cortina performance

TCL Unveils Microsoft AI Smart Terminals at CES

TCL Unveils Microsoft AI Smart Terminals at CES

TCL Network X 2025: AI-Driven Broadband Demos Point to Smart-Home Future

TCL Network X 2025: AI-Driven Broadband Demos Point to Smart-Home Future

TCLE TV Shipments Rank Top 2 Globally In H1 2025

TCLE TV Shipments Rank Top 2 Globally In H1 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam Water Week returns to Hanoi with expanded exhibition space

Vietnam Water Week returns to Hanoi with expanded exhibition space

Hanoi announces 276 priority investment projects

Hanoi announces 276 priority investment projects

Viatris collaborates with medical community to enhance management of non-communicable diseases in Vietnam

Viatris collaborates with medical community to enhance management of non-communicable diseases in Vietnam

Hanoi partners with five banks to raise up to nearly $8 billion through bond issuance

Hanoi partners with five banks to raise up to nearly $8 billion through bond issuance

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020