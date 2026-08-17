Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mia Luxury Collection reimagines Vietnamese heritage

August 17, 2026 | 10:36
(0) user say
Mia Luxury Collection is bringing Vietnamese craftsmanship and regional flavours into the Mid-Autumn gifting season with its latest mooncake collection,

The Nguyet Cam - Moonlit Brocade collection is built around two elements of Vietnamese heritage: the country’s long-established craft traditions and its diverse regional cuisine. Its packaging takes inspiration from kham trai, the traditional Vietnamese art of mother-of-pearl inlay associated with Chuon Ngo village in Hanoi, where artisans have preserved the craft for nearly 1,000 years.

The mooncake box is presented in a cylindrical form with a bamboo-inspired handle, reflecting the image of a Vietnamese woman balancing traditional and contemporary aesthetics. Finished in deep black, the box features floral motifs and a gilded butterfly rendered with a shimmering mother-of-pearl effect.

The design is intended to echo the character of traditional kham trai, where pieces of nacre are shaped and arranged by hand. Rather than treating the packaging as a conventional seasonal container, Mia Luxury Collection has positioned it as part of the overall gifting experience and a keepsake beyond the Mid-Autumn season.

Mia Luxury Collection reimagines Vietnamese heritage
Photo: Mia Saigon

The heritage concept extends to the mooncakes themselves. Since 2019, Mia Luxury Collection has developed its seasonal mooncakes around selected ingredients and traditional preparation methods, with this year’s collection drawing flavours from different regions of Vietnam.

The four core flavours include Northwest Hearth-Smoked Wagyu, which takes inspiration from the smoky flavours associated with the northwestern highlands; Dong Thap Lotus & Osmanthus, combining lotus seed paste from the Mekong Delta province with the delicate sweetness of osmanthus; and Cam Lam Mango, highlighting the fragrant sweetness of mango from Khanh Hoa.

The fourth flavour, Hue Imperial Sesame Brittle, draws on a traditional speciality associated with the former imperial capital. The combination of sesame and a delicate sweetness is intended to reflect the culinary character of Hue while giving the traditional flavour a mooncake format.

For the premium version, Mia adds Salted Iberico Ham & Truffle, bringing together the savoury character of Iberico ham and the earthy notes of truffle. The flavour provides a more contemporary option within a collection otherwise centred on Vietnamese ingredients and culinary traditions.

Mia Luxury Collection reimagines Vietnamese heritage
Photo: Mia Saigon

Beyond its seasonal appeal, the collection reflects the growing role of cultural identity in premium hospitality products. By combining Vietnamese craft with ingredients associated with different parts of the country, Mia Luxury Collection is positioning the mooncake as both a traditional Mid-Autumn offering and a contemporary expression of local identity.

Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

Mia Saigon Hotel introduces Mia Luxury Collection's Nguyet Hoa or Moonlit Blossoms mooncake collection in the shape of a cylindrical mooncake box with a stylised handle, evoking the elegance of a handbag.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnamese heritage MidAutumn gift Mooncake Collection Vietnamese craftsmanship Regional flavours

Related Contents

Muong Thanh group launches 2026 mooncake collection

Muong Thanh group launches 2026 mooncake collection

Tides of Heritage: A Tet speciality at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach

Tides of Heritage: A Tet speciality at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach

Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

Kinh Do launches 2025 mooncake collection with over 70 flavours

Kinh Do launches 2025 mooncake collection with over 70 flavours

Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO

Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO

Exhibition to honour Vietnamese heritage

Exhibition to honour Vietnamese heritage

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Lifestyle

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LG Electronics builds second Brazilian production facility in Parana

LG Electronics builds second Brazilian production facility in Parana

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

Australia reaches milestone of 500,000 installed home battery systems

Australia reaches milestone of 500,000 installed home battery systems

CityUHK retains top 100 position in 2026 ARWU rankings

CityUHK retains top 100 position in 2026 ARWU rankings

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020