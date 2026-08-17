Mia Luxury Collection reimagines Vietnamese heritage

The Nguyet Cam - Moonlit Brocade collection is built around two elements of Vietnamese heritage: the country’s long-established craft traditions and its diverse regional cuisine. Its packaging takes inspiration from kham trai, the traditional Vietnamese art of mother-of-pearl inlay associated with Chuon Ngo village in Hanoi, where artisans have preserved the craft for nearly 1,000 years.

The mooncake box is presented in a cylindrical form with a bamboo-inspired handle, reflecting the image of a Vietnamese woman balancing traditional and contemporary aesthetics. Finished in deep black, the box features floral motifs and a gilded butterfly rendered with a shimmering mother-of-pearl effect.

The design is intended to echo the character of traditional kham trai, where pieces of nacre are shaped and arranged by hand. Rather than treating the packaging as a conventional seasonal container, Mia Luxury Collection has positioned it as part of the overall gifting experience and a keepsake beyond the Mid-Autumn season.

Photo: Mia Saigon

The heritage concept extends to the mooncakes themselves. Since 2019, Mia Luxury Collection has developed its seasonal mooncakes around selected ingredients and traditional preparation methods, with this year’s collection drawing flavours from different regions of Vietnam.

The four core flavours include Northwest Hearth-Smoked Wagyu, which takes inspiration from the smoky flavours associated with the northwestern highlands; Dong Thap Lotus & Osmanthus, combining lotus seed paste from the Mekong Delta province with the delicate sweetness of osmanthus; and Cam Lam Mango, highlighting the fragrant sweetness of mango from Khanh Hoa.

The fourth flavour, Hue Imperial Sesame Brittle, draws on a traditional speciality associated with the former imperial capital. The combination of sesame and a delicate sweetness is intended to reflect the culinary character of Hue while giving the traditional flavour a mooncake format.

For the premium version, Mia adds Salted Iberico Ham & Truffle, bringing together the savoury character of Iberico ham and the earthy notes of truffle. The flavour provides a more contemporary option within a collection otherwise centred on Vietnamese ingredients and culinary traditions.

Photo: Mia Saigon

Beyond its seasonal appeal, the collection reflects the growing role of cultural identity in premium hospitality products. By combining Vietnamese craft with ingredients associated with different parts of the country, Mia Luxury Collection is positioning the mooncake as both a traditional Mid-Autumn offering and a contemporary expression of local identity.