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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Greenfeed rolls out early-life nutrition solution for piglets

September 25, 2026 | 17:00
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Greenfeed has introduced G.Nutri Premium supplemental milk, an early-life nutrition solution for piglets designed to support more uniform herd development and reduce weaning challenges.

Launched in September, the product responds to advances in genetics, farm management, and nutrition that have continued to improve sow reproductive performance, with many farms in Vietnam now recording more than 14 piglets per litter. However, sow milk production does not necessarily increase at the same rate, making it challenging to fully meet piglets' nutritional needs during their first weeks of life.

In addition, smaller or later-born piglets may be disadvantaged when competing for their mother's milk, increasing the risk of nutritional deficiencies. This can slow growth, increase the risk of digestive disorders, affect weaning weight, and ultimately impact the efficiency of the entire production cycle.

According to Greenfeed, the period from birth to weaning is a critical stage during which piglets' digestive and immune systems, as well as their ability to metabolise nutrients, develop rapidly.

Greenfeed rolls out early-life nutrition solution for piglets
Photo: Greenfeed

Ensuring adequate nutrition during this period can improve feed utilisation, reduce the pressure associated with disease treatment, and support long-term farming efficiency. G.Nutri Premium was developed based on research in Nutrigenomics and Microbiome, combining prebiotics, probiotics, synbiotics, organic trace minerals, and acidification technology. The formulation is designed to support the establishment of beneficial gut microbiota, maintain digestive balance, and enhance nutrient absorption.

Designed to replicate the composition and characteristics of sow's milk, G.Nutri Premium provides high-quality protein, easily digestible energy, and essential nutrients for piglets from birth to weaning.

According to Greenfeed, combining targeted nutritional supplementation with improved nutrient absorption can support growth performance, improve herd uniformity, and establish a stronger foundation for subsequent stages of production.

Greenfeed has demonstrated the strong performance of G.Nutri Premium under practical farming conditions.

A study conducted on suckling piglets showed that those receiving G.Nutri Premium at the recommended dosage achieved an average weaning weight of 6.62 kg per piglet, approximately 12 per cent higher than the group that did not receive supplemental milk.

Average daily weight gain from three days of age to weaning reached 234.6g per piglet per day, approximately 17 per cent higher than the non-supplemented group. The study also recorded a 20.1 per cent reduction in the incidence of diarrhoea among piglets receiving G.Nutri Premium compared with those not receiving supplemental milk.

Positive results were also observed at Greenfeed’s customer farms. Piglets receiving G.Nutri Premium achieved an average weaning weight of 6.9kg per piglet, 8 per cent higher than the group without supplemental milk. Average daily weight gain from three days of age to weaning increased by 11 per cent, while the pre-weaning mortality rate was maintained below 2.3 per cent, lower than that of the group without supplemental milk.

Greenfeed rolls out early-life nutrition solution for piglets
Proper early-life nutrition sets the foundation for healthy piglet growth. Photo: Greenfeed

As the livestock industry moves towards higher productivity and more sustainable production, G.Nutri Premium aims to help farmers optimise growth performance, improve herd uniformity, and enhance production efficiency from the earliest stage of a piglet's life.

Greenfeed said it will continue investing in research and development of science- and farm-based nutritional solutions to improve production efficiency and promote greener, healthier, and more sustainable livestock farming.

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By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
earlylife nutrition piglets development sow reproductive nutritional needs farming efficiency genetic farm management Nutrigenomics weaning weight GreenFeed G.Nutri Premium

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