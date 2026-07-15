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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

L'Occitane Malaysia's charity run raises RM50,000 for eye health

July 15, 2026 | 10:30
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L'Occitane Malaysia's 7th Race for Vision drew 3,000 participants and raised RM50,000 to fund a new Schoolchildren Refractive Error Intervention Programme supporting children's eye health in Kelantan.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - L'OCCITANE Malaysia successfully hosted the 7th edition of Race for Vision, bringing together more than 3,000 participants in a nationwide movement championing eye health, inclusivity, sustainability and community connection.

Mock cheque presentation by L'OCCITANE Malaysia's top management team:Mr Sing Loonpoh, Deputy General Manager of L'OCCITANE Malaysia (left), and Ms Elida Wong, General Manager of L'OCCITANE SEA (centre), with Professor Dr Shatriah Ismail, Deputy Director of Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia (right).

Mock cheque presentation by L'OCCITANE Malaysia's top management team:Mr Sing Loonpoh, Deputy General Manager of L'OCCITANE Malaysia (left), and Ms Elida Wong, General Manager of L'OCCITANE SEA (centre), with Professor Dr Shatriah Ismail, Deputy Director of Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia (right).

The annual charity run donated RM50,000, which will fully fund the launch of the Schoolchildren Refractive Error Intervention Programme in Kelantan in partnership with Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia. The initiative aims to help children with uncorrected vision problems gain access to eye care support, restoring confidence and ensuring they remain connected to their education and peers through better eyesight.

Since launching Race for Vision in 2018, L'OCCITANE Malaysia has grown the initiative into one of its most meaningful purpose-driven platforms. Together with its broader vision-related programmes, the brand has contributed RM1.75 million over 17 years in Malaysia, positively impacting nearly 100,000 lives through eye health, accessibility and community empowerment initiatives.

Key Highlights
  • Over 3,000 participants joined the 7th edition of Race for Vision
  • RM50,000 donated for children's eye health in Kelantan
  • RM1.75 million contributed by L'OCCITANE Malaysia over 17 years
  • Nearly 100,000 lives impacted through vision-related initiatives
  • Visually impaired participants ran alongside dedicated Sighted Guides
  • 3,000 sustainable finisher medals handcrafted by OKU artisans
  • 96kg of recycled beauty empties transformed into finisher medals
  • Supported by Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysian Association for the Blind and Society of the Blind Malaysia
Crafting Life Ties Through Inclusion and Trust

More than a charity run, Race for Vision brought to life L'OCCITANE's global purpose of Crafting Life Ties by creating meaningful moments of connection between sighted and visually impaired participants.

The event welcomed members of the visually impaired community from across Malaysia, including participants from the Malaysian Association for the Blind and Society of the Blind Malaysia, many of whom travelled significant distances to join the run.

Throughout the 5KM route, visually impaired runners completed the course alongside dedicated Sighted Guides, demonstrating the power of trust, accessibility and inclusion. What began as a race became a shared experience where participants moved forward together, regardless of ability.

Addressing participants during the flag-off, Elida Wong, General Manager, L'OCCITANE SEA, reflected on the significance of the event.

"Look around you. Today, we have 3,000 people lacing up together. Whether you are running with family, friends, or guiding a visually impaired partner, today we are fully equal on the exact same track.

"This morning is all about Crafting Life Ties - real human connections built step by step. These ties go far beyond the track. They are crafted by the conscious choices we make, by the hands that created your medals, and by every single person here. It's about an entire community coming together, side by side, to make this beautiful moment happen."

Supporting Children's Eye Health in Kelantan

Funds donated from this year's Race for Vision will support the launch of the Schoolchildren Refractive Error Intervention Programme in Kelantan, helping children access the vision care they need to thrive in school and daily life.

By addressing uncorrected refractive errors at an early stage, the programme seeks to improve learning outcomes, confidence and overall quality of life for school-aged children.

For L'OCCITANE Malaysia, eye health advocacy extends far beyond a single event. Race for Vision reflects the brand's long-term commitment to making vision care more accessible while empowering communities through meaningful partnerships and sustained impact.

Turning Beauty Empties & Pre-loved Spectacles Into Meaningful Impact

In line with L'OCCITANE Malaysia's commitment to circular sustainability, every finisher medal carried a story of environmental and social impact.

A total of 3,000 sustainable finisher medals were produced using 96kg of recycled beauty empties collected through the brand's ongoing recycling initiatives. Designed as both a commemorative medal and a functional card holder, each piece was handcrafted by local OKU artisans from AACE and Kawan Guni.

The initiative transformed discarded beauty packaging into something meaningful while creating opportunities for the artisan community to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship.

"When you cross that finish line, you'll receive a sustainable medal made from recycled beauty empties. But what makes it truly priceless is that every single medal was lovingly handcrafted, one by one, by talented artisans from the OKU community," said Elida Wong.

"They told us that creating thousands of these by hand was hard work, but seeing participants wear them today makes them incredibly proud. When you put it on after the run, I want you to know that you're wearing a piece of someone's heart."

Participants were also encouraged to contribute to future sustainability efforts by bringing pre-loved spectacles and empty beauty packaging for recycling, while using reusable tote bags during race kit collection. During the event, more than 236 beauty empties and 96 pairs of pre-loved spectacles were collected, giving these items a second life while supporting L'OCCITANE Malaysia's ongoing circular sustainability initiatives and helping extend access to vision care for communities in need.

A Community Effort Powered by Shared Purpose

L'OCCITANE Malaysia expressed its appreciation to the sponsors, volunteers, beneficiaries, media partners, Sighted Guides and participants who helped make the event possible.

The brand also acknowledged the contributions of Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia, the Malaysian Association for the Blind, Society of the Blind Malaysia, AACE, Kawan Guni and numerous partners who worked together to bring the event to life.

As Race for Vision enters its seventh year, the initiative continues to demonstrate how collective action can create meaningful change - connecting people, supporting communities and contributing to a more inclusive future.

From restoring sight to empowering artisans and reducing waste, every step taken at Race for Vision reflects L'OCCITANE Malaysia's belief that small actions can create lasting impact for people and the planet.

https://my.loccitane.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By L’OCCITANE MALAYSIA Sdn Bhd

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TagTag:
L'Occitane L'OCCITANE Malaysia Charity Run Raises Eye Health Kelantan

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